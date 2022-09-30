Breakfast with Bob: Magnus Ditlev

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

He’s a rookie here in Kona, but he always races off the front: Magnus Ditlev had a huge win this year at Challenge Roth, and is ranked #2 in the PTO World Rankings. Magnus also has a 2nd at Ironman Texas, and a 2nd at the PTO US Open. Look for Magnus to shake things up in Kona.

