Breakfast with Bob: Lionel Sanders

2022 has been a break-through year for Lionel Sanders, showing everyone that he can race patiently. As he did at the Ironman World Championship in St George, where he was able to run his way up to second place with a 2:42:24 marathon. Also in 2022, Lionel had a memorable sprint finish at 70.3 Oceanside with Rudy Von Berg for second, and won 70.3 Mont Tremblant. Could this be the year he puts it all together for a victory in Kona?

