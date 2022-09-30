Breakfast with Bob: Laura Philipp

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

When you look at Laura Philipp’s race results, you see a lot of 1s. She’s won pretty much every Ironman she’s raced, including going 8: 29: 52 this year in Hamburg, with a 2: 45: 38 run. At Kona 2019, Laura finished 4th. Finishing better than that on October 6th should surprise no one.

Can’t get enough Ironman World Championship coverage? Visit our Kona Hub for news, analysis, history, photo galleries, and so much more – new stories added daily from our team on the ground at the Big Island.

RELATED: How to Watch the 2022 Ironman World Championship Races