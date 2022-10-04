Breakfast with Bob: Kat Matthews

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Kat Matthews was ready to have an awesome day at her first Kona after an amazing year that included her successful Sub-8 endeavor and a 2nd place finish at the Ironman World Championship in St George. But everything changed a few days ago when a driver steered into her path during a training ride in Texas. Despite her injuries, Kat is here in Kona, staying strong, and chatted with us about how she’s feeling.

