Breakfast with Bob: Daniel Baekkegard

The 26-year-old from Denmark has been a pro for just a few years. But it’s been a pretty impressive few years for Daniel Baekkegard: winning Ironman Austria, finishing 3rd at the 70.3 World Championship in St George, and 7th at the full Ironman World Championship in St George last May. We can’t wait to see what this young, rising star can do here in Kona on October 8.

