How to Watch the Free Ironman 70.3 Oceanside Livestream

Pop the popcorn, triathlon fans: Oceanside is the first event of 13 Ironman 70.3 races, including the world championships, to be aired on Outside Watch this year. This weekend’s Ironman 70.3 Oceanside livestream will be free to watch live on Outside Watch and on demand after the finish to all Outside+ members.

The race starts at 6:40 a.m. PT for the pros, with the broadcast beginning at 6 a.m. PT. The coverage will feature a team of triathlon greats: Ironman World Champions and Hall of Famers Greg Welch and Mark Allen will provide on-course analysis, while Ironman champions Michael Lovato and Dede Griesbauer will be joined in-studio by Taylor Knibb, 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Champion and 2022 Oceanside champion.

(Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Who (and how) to follow at Ironman 70.3 Oceanside

In addition to the 70.3 Oceanside livestream on Outside Watch, live tracking for the pro and age-group races will be available through the Ironman Tracker app for iOS and Android. Who will you be following? With almost 100 pros on the start list, there’s no shortage of storylines to follow and favorites to cheer for at Oceanside. Our Trirating expert, Thorsten Radde has a few ideas, which he’s laid out in Your In-Depth 70.3 Oceanside Pro Race Preview. A few highlights:

How to watch the Ironman 70.3 Oceanside livestream

The Ironman 70.3 Oceanside livestream will be free to watch live on Outside Watch, and Outside+ members can view the race on demand after the finish anytime, on any device.

