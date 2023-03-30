How to Watch the Free Ironman 70.3 Oceanside Livestream
The day you've been waiting for is here! The North American race season officially kicks off this weekend in California - and you can catch it all on the free Ironman 70.3 Oceanside livestream from Outside Watch.
Pop the popcorn, triathlon fans: Oceanside is the first event of 13 Ironman 70.3 races, including the world championships, to be aired on Outside Watch this year. This weekend’s Ironman 70.3 Oceanside livestream will be free to watch live on Outside Watch and on demand after the finish to all Outside+ members.
The race starts at 6:40 a.m. PT for the pros, with the broadcast beginning at 6 a.m. PT. The coverage will feature a team of triathlon greats: Ironman World Champions and Hall of Famers Greg Welch and Mark Allen will provide on-course analysis, while Ironman champions Michael Lovato and Dede Griesbauer will be joined in-studio by Taylor Knibb, 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Champion and 2022 Oceanside champion.
Who (and how) to follow at Ironman 70.3 Oceanside
In addition to the 70.3 Oceanside livestream on Outside Watch, live tracking for the pro and age-group races will be available through the Ironman Tracker app for iOS and Android. Who will you be following? With almost 100 pros on the start list, there’s no shortage of storylines to follow and favorites to cheer for at Oceanside. Our Trirating expert, Thorsten Radde has a few ideas, which he’s laid out in Your In-Depth 70.3 Oceanside Pro Race Preview. A few highlights:
- Three of the last five winners of the Oceanside 70.3 men’s race are on the start list: Jackson Laundry (2022), Ben Kanute (2019, 2021), Andy Potts (2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013). Missing from the list? Jan Frodeno (2014, 2015, 2018) and Lionel Sanders (2016, 2017) – both withdrew race week due to illness.
- Reigning WTCS World Champion Leo Bergere will be taking on the Oceanside course as well, and though he’s known for short-course racing, he’s popped up at the 70.3 distance once before, where he won Lanzarote in 2022. He’s looking to prove that win wasn’t a fluke, and he certainly picked a good race to do it. We caught up with him as he preps for his weekend excursion into long-course racing: Leo Bergere Makes a California Detour on the Road to Paris
- Two past Oceanside champs top the women’s pro field: Holly Lawrence (2017) and Paula Findlay (2021) are early favorites for the win. But it won’t come easy, as they’ll have to contend with the likes of reigning Ironman World Champion Chelsea Sodaro and rising stars Tamara Jewett and Sophie Watts.
- Also in the mix: Kat Matthews, who will be returning to the race course for the first time since a car hit her on a training ride in October. Matthews gave us an update on her recovery and her dreams for this season in an exclusive pre-race interview: 14 Questions with Kat Matthews Ahead of Her Return to Racing at Oceanside 70.3
- Six of the top 15 PTO-ranked runners in the sport are in the women’s field at Oceanside. No doubt, there will be some flames laid down on the run course.
How to watch the Ironman 70.3 Oceanside livestream
The Ironman 70.3 Oceanside livestream will be free to watch live on Outside Watch, and Outside+ members can view the race on demand after the finish anytime, on any device.