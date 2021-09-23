Win! Announcing Our Hawaii From Home Prizes

It’s time for our Hawaii From Home triathlon! Here’s the challenge: one week, 140.6 miles. From Oct. 4-10, the time when so many of us would have gathered on the Big Island, let’s get together virtually instead. You can do the full swim-bike-run all at once, as fast as you want, or spread it out over the seven days and take your time. Do it as a relay or solo.

This year’s event is free to register for and complete. And we’ll be taking a new angle this year: how long can you keep up with the best? Stay tuned next week for some fun breakdowns of what kind of paces different athletes hold for the swim, bike, and run.

But no matter how long you take, you’ll be eligible to win some amazing prizes. Every athlete who registers by Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. MT will be automatically eligible to win a consult with the legendary Mark Allen, who will help give you tips to prepare for your race week. Coach Mark Allen has been providing key workouts each week to help you get ready for Hawaii From Home—and now he’s willing to help one athlete fine-tune their training and race prep. All you have to do is register.

And then, when it comes down to the big 140.6 miles over seven days, every athlete who registers by the start of the event and finishes will be automatically entered to win one of the three swim, bike, and run prizes we have for our Hawaii From Homers. Plus, follow us on Instagram or Facebook for a special contest during race week too, where you could win an extra entry in the random drawing! #hawaiifromhome

HAWAII FROM HOME PRIZES

Zone3 Vanquish wetsuit

HUNT 62 Carbon Aerodynamicist Wheelset

Hoka run package (Clifton 8 shoes, Carbon X2 shoes, wind jacket, and performance woven shorts)

Register now, log your miles during race week, and then see if you win!