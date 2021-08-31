Last year, we launched our first ever virtual event: Hawaii From Home—140.6 miles in seven days. And you all hit it out of the park. We had nearly 1,000 athletes from all over the world share their iron journey with us.

Now it’s time for Hawaii From Home 2.0.

The details will seem familiar: Cover 2.4 miles of swimming, 112 miles of biking, and 26.2 miles of running over the course of the week so many of us would have been on the Big Island (Oct. 4-10). Do it solo or as a relay team, as fast or as slow as you want. Try to set a PR or enjoy island cocktails along the way.

This year, though, here’s the wrinkle: As we were watching defending Ironman world champ Jan Frodeno set a world record earlier this year, we wondered: How long could we keep up? How long can you keep up?

So, in the coming weeks, we’ll be sharing charts and breakdowns of the paces of the fastest iron-athletes, the middle-of-the-packers, the Kona qualifiers, and the celebrities. (If you can’t keep up with Frodo, can you keep up with Gordon Ramsay?) Maybe the answer is ‘I can only swim 50m as fast as Frodeno,’ and that’s, well, understandable—but if you space the whole thing out over seven days, then maybe you’ll find you can do more than you thought, maybe you can complete a whole 140.6 miles and then doing it all in one day doesn’t sound so crazy, or maybe you can hold a Kona qualifying pace for half of the days and then you can see how it might be possible to do it for more.

Registration this year is free (so, please, keep that in mind when bothering our customer service). We’ll be giving away three great swim, bike, and run prizes from Zone3, Hunt, and Hoka—all you have to do is share your #hawaiifromhome during race week on social media. Stay tuned for more details.

Right now: Get signed up and get training.

Legendary triathlete and coach Mark Allen will be sharing a key workout every week over the next five weeks, so you’ll be ready for race week. Get started with Week 1’s key workout.

And if you're looking for more guidance as you prepare for the 140.6-mile, seven-day challenge, be sure to check out our Six Weeks to Get Race Ready training plan and our printable training plans for Triathlete and Outside+ members.

