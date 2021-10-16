Congratulations to All the Hawaii From Home Finishers!

Last week, during the week that would have been the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii, 253 brave athletes signed up for this year’s version of Hawaii From Home. The challenge: one “race” week to cover 140.6 miles—wherever, however you want.

Yes, this year’s version was smaller and more low-key. (You can check out last year’s results too.) But we still saw 63 athletes finish the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, and 26.2-mile run with entrants from all over the world—Australia, Hungary, South Korea, Spain, Venezuela, and on. You can see the final results, and all finishers should have received a finisher’s badge in their email.

We also wanted to share some of our favorite photos from athletes and announce the winners of the amazing Hawaii From Home prizes. Some of them even did it in Hawaii.

Getting your friends involved!

And now that we’ve confirmed all the prize winners—determined by random drawing—we’d also like to congratulate our winners.

Picked from the athletes who registered by Sept. 1, Roy R. won a consult with Mark Allen (who designed the workouts to get you prepared). And the winner of our social contest and a new Triathlete tri kit was Jake S.

The winners of our Hawaii From Home prizes were selected from the athletes who completed the full event in the seven days:

Zone3 Vanquish wetsuit – won by Bill O.

HUNT 62 Carbon Aerodynamicist wheelset – won by Alisha E.

Hoka run package (Clifton 8 shoes, Carbon X2 shoes, wind jacket, and performance woven shorts) – won by Ryan A.

Congrats again to everyone! See you next year!