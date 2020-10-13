Hawaii From Home: Your Results & Prize Winners

Congratulations to all our Hawaii From Home athletes! This past week, 987 of you took part in the Hawaii From Home challenge—140.6 miles over seven days—and 687 completed the full 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, and 26.2-mile run. If you completed the whole thing, don’t forget to download your finisher’s certificate, signed by Ironman legend Dave Scott.

(To download your finisher’s certificate, visit your profile on RunSignUp. You must log in. From there, you will see “Results” and other options on the right panel of your registration page. Click on the results tab and click “View finisher certificate.” Share and enjoy.)

While this was a personal challenge and based on the honor system, we know some of you wanted to see the final results, which we’ve included at the bottom here. You can also check out some of our favorite posts you all share on social media.

Now for our winners. The daily raffle prizes were announced on social media during the week, but you can also see them all below. Any registered athlete was eligible.

And now we’re also announcing our social media contest winners and our grand prize winner!

Raffle winners

10/5: Zone3 Vanquish wetsuit + Zone3 swim buoy + FORM goggles

Winner: Danielle Moody

10/6: Zealios skin care package + Buff Pack Run Hat & Buff UV sleeves

Winner: Jean Kennedy

10/7: Nuun pack (Podium Series product + tubes)

Winner: Tom Helpenstell

10/8: Hunt 50 carbon aero wheelset, Rudy Project Wing Aero Helmet

Winner: Kevin Kenney

10/9: Hyperice (Hypervolt + Vyper 2.0 Roller) + Resilience CBD

Winner: Elizabeth Adams

10/10: Hoka team clothing kit + shoes

Winner: Amy Dahlgren

Social media winners

These three athletes shared a photo during the week using the hashtag #HawaiiFromHome and will win a Triathlete Giordana cycling kit:

Brenda Bettencourt

Sophie Hotchkiss

Shane Bonneau

Grand prize winner

And now what you’ve all been waiting for: the grand prize winner. Anyone who finished was eligible for the grand prize, a Argon 18 TT bike. And that athlete is…

Jack Regan

Results

Remember: If you cheated, you’re only cheating yourself and prizes were not based on performance. Also, if you did bonus miles, great!, but it didn’t count towards your results. Here are the results, based on time, from Hawaii From Home: