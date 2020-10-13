Hawaii From Home: Your Results & Prize Winners
Over 600 athletes swam, biked, and ran this past week. Here are the prize winners.
Congratulations to all our Hawaii From Home athletes! This past week, 987 of you took part in the Hawaii From Home challenge—140.6 miles over seven days—and 687 completed the full 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, and 26.2-mile run. If you completed the whole thing, don’t forget to download your finisher’s certificate, signed by Ironman legend Dave Scott.
(To download your finisher’s certificate, visit your profile on RunSignUp. You must log in. From there, you will see “Results” and other options on the right panel of your registration page. Click on the results tab and click “View finisher certificate.” Share and enjoy.)
While this was a personal challenge and based on the honor system, we know some of you wanted to see the final results, which we’ve included at the bottom here. You can also check out some of our favorite posts you all share on social media.
Now for our winners. The daily raffle prizes were announced on social media during the week, but you can also see them all below. Any registered athlete was eligible.
And now we’re also announcing our social media contest winners and our grand prize winner!
Raffle winners
10/5: Zone3 Vanquish wetsuit + Zone3 swim buoy + FORM goggles
Winner: Danielle Moody
10/6: Zealios skin care package + Buff Pack Run Hat & Buff UV sleeves
Winner: Jean Kennedy
10/7: Nuun pack (Podium Series product + tubes)
Winner: Tom Helpenstell
10/8: Hunt 50 carbon aero wheelset, Rudy Project Wing Aero Helmet
Winner: Kevin Kenney
10/9: Hyperice (Hypervolt + Vyper 2.0 Roller) + Resilience CBD
Winner: Elizabeth Adams
10/10: Hoka team clothing kit + shoes
Winner: Amy Dahlgren
Social media winners
These three athletes shared a photo during the week using the hashtag #HawaiiFromHome and will win a Triathlete Giordana cycling kit:
Brenda Bettencourt
Sophie Hotchkiss
Shane Bonneau
View this post on Instagram
Thanks for a great ride to start of the week @hnoble93! What a great way to start my Hawaii from Home race! My goal this year was to complete an Ironman. I was registered for IM Arizona along with some family and friends. Unfortunately we have to defer the race to next year! For now, we’ve registered for the Hawaii from Home adventure to challenge ourselves to complete the Ironman distance in one week! Starting the week with 120km has me well on my way 🚴♀️🚴♀️ #hawaiifromhome #imarizona #cycling #torontocycling #enduraperformance #simcolake #lakerides #cyclingfriends
View this post on Instagram
I felt like running . But I don’t even touch the ground! . #hawaiifromhome #ironman #floatingman #mylegsareburningman #islandmon #islands #tri #triathlon #athlete #october #2020 . . #ouch . #butwhy #hi #kilo #hilohawaii #kona #maui #sealevel . #run #running #runner , but I’m a #sprinter #jellyfish #legs #marathon . . 💎 🏃♂️
Grand prize winner
Jack Regan
Results
Remember: If you cheated, you’re only cheating yourself and prizes were not based on performance. Also, if you did bonus miles, great!, but it didn’t count towards your results. Here are the results, based on time, from Hawaii From Home: