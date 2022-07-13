Endurance, but Different

CLASH Endurance – Daytona

Each December when much of the U.S. and world battle snow and blustery temperatures, CLASH Endurance holds a one-of-a-kind weekend at the Daytona International Speedway®, home of the Daytona 500. Millions have watched race cars travel around this world-famous track at speeds above 200 miles per hour and now have the chance to ride, run and finish amongst the checkered flags! This is what CLASH Endurance makes possible for athletes of all ages and abilities. Coined as the “DAYTONA Distance,” the race includes a variety of offerings including a televised professional race in addition to numerous opportunities for athletes of all ages and abilities such as a 5K, kid’s triathlon, relay duathlon and triathlon. In fact, the Friday evening 5K holiday event takes participants through more than 1 million lights, one of Florida’s largest light display. Camping is permitted on-site and music, food trucks, games and a festival-like experience can be enjoyed by all.

CLASH Endurance – Miami

Scheduled for March 10th – 12th, 2023 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in scenic Miami, FL, triathletes and endurance enthusiasts will meet to race the ultimate speedway experience. Athletes will swim in a spring-fed lake inside the speedway, will exit the speedway for an out-and-back ride through mangroves to the entry to the Florida Keys, before returning to the track to complete a run that winds its way through the oval and road courses and outside of the track through palm-tree lined roads. All take place under the spring sunshine that only Miami can deliver!

All spectators, friends and family of those competing are invited to join us for a fun-filled weekend. Whether you’d like to do the 5K or take on the sprint or middle-distance triathlon, there’s a distance for athletes of all ages and skill levels. Experience the kick-off event on Friday with our Professional Women’s and Professional Men’s Race. Get close to the action and watch as these incredible athletes complete their entire event INSIDE the speedway, giving it their all for a share of a $50,000 prize purse. Admission and parking are completely FREE. Want to make a weekend of it? Stay in one of our host/ partner hotels or even better, rent an RV to completely immerse yourself in the action. We hope to see you there!

CLASH Endurance – Watkins Glen

Taking place at the Watkins Glen International Speedway, the CLASH Endurance Watkins Glen event has something for not only triathletes, but also wine enthusiasts, cyclists, runners, families and those who enjoy festivals unique to New York and the Northeast region! This race takes place at an iconic speedway, finishes directly into the Finger Lakes Wine Festival and is an experience you’ll never forget!

During race weekend, athletes can enjoy spectator-friendly viewing areas, convenient parking and for those participating, a free entry to what USA Today named the “Best Wine Festival,” the Finger Lakes Wine Festival. There will be a middle-distance triathlon, duathlon and relay in addition to the Wine-K 5K Run at the beginning of event weekend.

CLASH Endurance strives to provide athletes and spectators alike with an event experience that goes beyond the speedway. For example, do you enjoy chasing waterfalls, sailing, hiking, kayaking and exploring scenic state parks? Does taking a sightseeing tour on beautiful Seneca Lake with friends or family complete with lunch sound like the ideal afternoon? Visitors can also cuddle cows and tour mushroom farms and taste locally made chocolates, ice cream and artisan cheeses from the area.

CLASH Endurance – Atlanta

Grab your friends and family! Registration is open for CLASH Endurance Atlanta, a weekend that includes solo/relay mountain biking on the FOX Factory Trails and a 5K Run/Walk and half marathon on the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Track, located approximately 45 minutes outside of Metro Atlanta. Registration is available at www.clash-usa.com.

Athletes will have the unique opportunity to experience the FOX Raceface XC Trails, ones typically closed to the public. Participants will start on smooth pavement at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta then take on some short yet steep climbs on trails toward the beginning of the course. The trails, created by local cycling clubs and All Out Trail Designs, were designed to be fast and fun. There is a combination of single track and machine-built trails with each lap of the scenic course expected to take seasoned riders less than an hour. Three and six-hour solo ride events are available in addition to six-hour 2 and 3-person relays and Junior 1-2 laps for younger riders ranging in age from 12-16. Live entertainment and a Juniors Mountain-Biking Clinic hosted by Former Professional Cyclist, Olympian and Team Captain of the US Postal Team in the Tour de France, Frankie Andreu.

