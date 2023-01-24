A Mythical Place to Race
BAYMAN International Triathlon welcomes athletes from around the world to Mont Saint-Michel and its bay.
An allure of the triathlon lifestyle is the opportunity to discover and enjoy new cultures and landscapes while racing in remarkable places around the world. In 2023, the BAYMAN International Triathlon returns to Mont Saint-Michel and its bay to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime experience at one of France’s signature historic places. The event will offer three distances on picturesque and challenging courses, with a field limit of 2,200 athletes.
About Mont Saint-Michel
Mont Saint-Michel is set in a mesmerizing bay shared by Normandy and Brittany. In 1979, UNESCO added Mont Saint-Michel and its bay to its list of World Heritage sites. It receives more than 2.5 million visitors a year and represents the second most frequented place in France. The highest tides in continental Europe are found at Mont Saint-Michel where the sea withdraws 9 miles from the coast and rises very quickly (The bay will be experiencing high tide during the 2023 BAYMAN International Triathlon weekend.)
COURSE HIGHLIGHTS
(Photo courtesy of BAYMAN)
(Photo courtesy of BAYMAN)
(Photo courtesy of BAYMAN)
(Photo courtesy of BAYMAN)
(Photo courtesy of BAYMAN)
RACE SCHEDULE
Saturday, September 30, 2023
XXL Triathlon
3.8 km swim / 180 km bike / 42.195 km run
7:45AM Start
L Triathlon
1.9 km swim / 90 km bike / 21 km run
10:15AM Start
Sunday, October 1, 2023
M Triathlon
1,5 km swim / 40 km bike / 10 km run
10:00AM Start
2023 BAYMAN TRIATHLON
|September 30-October 1, 2023
|Mont Saint-Michel, France
|Register