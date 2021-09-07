8 Late-Season Races You Can Still Enter

We’re in the final third of 2021, the weather is changing, and the holidays feel almost imminent. But that doesn’t mean it’s too late to squeeze in one more tri! Register for one of these late-season triathlons around the country to enjoy another race day before the start of 2022 (because it’ll be here before you know it!).

WESTERN REGION

Sprint or Olympic distance

Morro Bay Triathlon

Nov. 14, 2021 | Morro Bay, California | morrobaytri.com

Ideal for ocean lovers, this race on California’s spectacular Central Coast will give athletes their fill of ocean swimming and beach running. Whether racing the sprint or Olympic distance, athletes will swim in the protected Morro Bay Harbor on the south side of the famous Morro Rock. The closed bike course will start and finish at the Morro Bay Embarcadero and traverse Highway 1 and the small town of Cayucos—with beautiful views of the ocean the whole way. The flat and scenic run course takes place on a mix of fire road, boardwalk, and hard-packed sand before a finish under Morro Rock, aka the “Gibraltar of the Pacific.”

Half-iron distance

Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells – La Quinta

Dec. 5, 2021 | Indian Wells, California | ironman.com

Taking place in the Coachella Valley, Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells – La Quinta is becoming an area favorite. It features a freshwater one-loop swim in Lake Cahuilla (57-degree average water temperature) with a rolling beach start. Athletes then take on a new flat and fast bike course on country roads and through the city of La Quinta before transitioning at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden—the desert’s premier sporting venue. The two-loop run passes through the Indian Wells Golf Resort, winding around the verdant course on a cart path, before finishing at the Tennis Garden. Athletes can expect 57-degree average air temperature at this desert race. After the race, stick around the area to enjoy golfing, shopping, or fine dining in the nearby resort town of Palm Springs.

MOUNTAIN REGION

Mini sprint or sprint distance

Last Call Triathlon

Sept. 26, 2021 | Loveland, Colorado | breakawayathleticevents.com

Beautiful mountain views, lovely weather, and on-site camping with the family? Yes please! This intimate local race, which takes place east of Loveland and southeast of Fort Collins, makes for easy spectator viewing and a fun family-friendly vibe. The swim in Boyd Lake features clear water and comfortable water temperatures (typically 65–70 degrees). The bike course features some fast and smooth sections as well as a few quick turns mixed in. The race finishes with a run on paved pedestrian paths that transitions onto a trail along the water’s edge.

Super sprint, sprint, or Olympic distance

Lake Havasu Triathlon

Nov. 6, 2021 | Lake Havasu, Arizona | 3disciplines.com

Located at Lake Havasu State Park in western Arizona, this short-course race draws athletes from all over for a fast, fun event. The swim starts from the beach in the state park, with water temps typically in the high 60s. The unique swim takes athletes down and back in a canal before T1. The bike course follows the edge of the lake on a rolling out and back course, with one hefty climb for Olympic-distance athletes and the potential for some high-desert winds. The revamped, pancake-flat run course takes athletes under the London Bridge along the canal and back before a 200-meter stretch of sand running and a grass finish.

CENTRAL REGION

Sprint, Olympic (“quarter”), half-iron distances

Kerrville Triathlon Festival

Sept. 25-26, 2021 | Kerrville, Texas | kerrvilletri.com

Located in the Texas Hill Country, the Kerrville Tri will give you a taste of the Lone Star State’s friendly culture and natural beauty. The festival features multiple distances all weekend and culminates with the half distance event. The races all start in the calm waters of Nimitz Lake—formed by the dammed Guadalupe River. The bike course takes athletes on a tour of the downtown district before heading through the rolling countryside past multiple creeks. The run course takes athletes on the paved Kerrville River Trail, which follows the Guadalupe River from Louise Hayes Park to Kerrville Schreiner Park. After the finish, enjoy a beer and a float on the river.

Sprint and Olympic off-road

Branson Mountain Man Off-Road Triathlon

Sept. 25, 2021 | Branson, Missouri | pirateperryevents.com

This rugged race offers both sprint and “burly” (essentially double the sprint) distance options for off-road triathletes of all experience levels. The course starts and finishes at Table Rock State Park on the south side of the dam on Lake Taneycomo in Branson. The race starts with a swim in Table Rock Lake, then uses the White River Valley Trail System for the mountain bike and trail run legs of the course. The trails make for a fun (albeit dirty!) race day.

EASTERN REGION

International and half-iron distances

Miami Man Half Iron & International Triathlon

Nov. 14, 2021 | Miami, Florida | miamihalfiron.com

The course at this southeastern Florida race is based out of Larry & Penny Thompson Park, which means athletes will get to enjoy a freshwater swim in the park’s lake while being cheered on by spectators. The bike then takes athletes through rural roads in Miami-Dade County. The race ends with a spectator-friendly run through the park and a loop through Zoo Miami before the finish.

Sprint and Olympic distances

Rock N’ RollMan Triathlon

Oct. 17, 2021 | Macon, Georgia | gamultisports.com

The central Georgia city of Macon has a rich history, Southern charm, and legendary musical heritage, and you’ll get to explore a bit of the area via swim, bike, and run at the short-course races of the Rock N’ RollMan. The race starts from Sandy Beach Recreation Area with a time-trial start into Lake Tobesofkee. The bike course takes athletes over almost constant rolling hills with really no significant flat sections. The race wraps up with a flat out-and-back run in the park.

Note: As of the writing of this story, all races were scheduled to take place and had open slots. Please check in with the race early and often for updates.