A guide to picking your tri adventure chariot.
Which airline is right for you? Depends on one almighty question: Are you bringing your bike? Many airlines now let bikes fly as regular baggage—if you can get yours packed in a case weighing less than 50 pounds and measuring no more than 62 linear inches. (To determine linear inches, add the length, depth, and height of your bike box. E.g., A box measuring 29 x 19.5 x 12.5 is 62 linear inches.) If not—and it’s nearly impossible to fit a bike into a case that size—oversize or special bike fees may apply. Pick your partner for flight within the U.S. with these airline bike fees and tips below.
Alaska
Bike Fee (One Way)
None—just standard checked bag fee ($30+)
No oversize fee
% On Time
82
American
Bike Fee (One Way)
None—just standard checked bag fee ($30+)
Up to 50 pounds and 126 inches; $150 up to 70 pounds
% On Time
78
Delta
Bike Fee (One Way)
None—just standard checked bag fee ($30+)
Up to 50 pounds, 62 inches overall; $200 up to 80 inches
% On Time
85
Frontier
Bike Fee (One Way)
$75
% On Time
73
Hawaiian
Bike Fee (One Way)
$100 from mainland to islands; $35 between islands
% On Time
89
Jet Blue
Bike Fee (One Way)
None—just standard checked bag fee ($0-40)
Up to 50 pounds, 62 inches overall; $100 up to 99 pounds, 80 inches
% On Time
73
Southwest
Bike Fee (One Way)
None
Up to 50 pounds, 62 inches overall; $75 above either of those parameters
% On Time
82
Spirit
Bike Fee (One Way)
$75
% On Time
79
United
Bike Fee (One Way)
None—just standard checked bag fee ($30+)
Up to 50 pounds, 62 inches overall; $150 up to 100 pounds, 115 inches
% On Time
77
Special Treatment
Skip the security line and keep your shoes on—for a price.
TSA Precheck (Tsa.gov/precheck)
- Give
- Fingerprints, background check
- Get
- Special line, no need to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts, and light jackets
- Lasts
- 5 Years
- Costs
- $85
- Use It
- You must enter your KTN—Known Traveler Number—whenever you purchase a ticket. The PRE √ symbol shows up on your ticket.
Clear (Clearme.com)
- Give
- Retinal scan, fingerprints, background check
- Get
- Same as Precheck, with a shorter line (if there is one)
- Lasts
- Until you stop paying for your annual subscription
- Costs
- $179
- Use It
- Arrive at airport (or a handful of sports stadiums), get scanned, pass to front of the Precheck line