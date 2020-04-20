Culture

Triathletes Share Pics of Their Quaran-Team Pets

Thank goodness for our furry friends.

Join Active Pass

Like and save your favorites when you become a member.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

It’s safe to say we’re all looking for a way to keep our spirits up during this Coronavirus pandemic. One thing that’s sure to put a smile on your face? Photos of our furry friends! Inspired by Sarah True, her pup, and her “send dog pics” shirt, we asked all of you to share photos of your quaran-team pets.

We’ve compiled some of our favorite here, plus included a few bonus pet pics from the pros. Happy smiling!

The inspiration

The pig gets a 10/10

 

Does he do your work too?

@ChopLiliha

“You’re not aero enough.” – the cat

@g3rmand3lar05a

Triple threat

@JasonLosey

The winner of the winter award

@IrishmanInMN

Best friend + training partner

@flacaguerrerog

Peak quarantine mood

@BESTRONG518

We miss watching races too… sigh

@EndRsport: Watching @IRONMANtri Boulder last year.

Recovery done right

@Srebos72

Pup shades!

@CMaldonado80

Lab love

@RunyonDan

The pup knows how to recover

@Jacob_TX

No more snow, please

Photo: @FrancoisBelle1

Hi, Max!

@garethjmoore

He takes recovery seriously

@addaday

More of the pros’ pets

Kesley Withrow

@KelseyWithrow

Heather and Trevor Wurtele

Lucy Charles-Barclay

Linsey Corbin

Joe Gambles

View this post on Instagram

Coastal walk #getitwhileyoucan #costabrava

A post shared by Cooper Calamari (@coopinspain) on

Matt Hanson

Dede Griesbuaer

Angela Naeth

Jeanni and Justin Seymour

View this post on Instagram

Monday Mood 💗

A post shared by Jeanni Seymour Metzler (@littlemetztri) on

Cam Wurf

Ben Kanute

Can’t get enough?! Check out this Twitter thread from contributor Brad Culp.

Stay On Topic