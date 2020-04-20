Triathletes Share Pics of Their Quaran-Team Pets
Thank goodness for our furry friends.
It’s safe to say we’re all looking for a way to keep our spirits up during this Coronavirus pandemic. One thing that’s sure to put a smile on your face? Photos of our furry friends! Inspired by Sarah True, her pup, and her “send dog pics” shirt, we asked all of you to share photos of your quaran-team pets.
We’ve compiled some of our favorite here, plus included a few bonus pet pics from the pros. Happy smiling!
The inspiration
Plz send dog pics 🐶. Buddy & I especially appreciative of animal photos on Instagram these days. If you send me a photo of your pet on Instagram Story, we’d be psyched. And we might even share a few. P.S. If you don’t like animals, you might want to avoid my Stories for the next couple of days!
The pig gets a 10/10
— Boyd Myers (@boydmyers) April 16, 2020
Does he do your work too?
“You’re not aero enough.” – the cat
Triple threat
The winner of the winter award
Best friend + training partner
Peak quarantine mood
We miss watching races too… sigh
Recovery done right
Pup shades!
Lab love
The pup knows how to recover
No more snow, please
Hi, Max!
He takes recovery seriously
More of the pros’ pets
Kesley Withrow
Heather and Trevor Wurtele
Good dog pic.twitter.com/BwlVdXREKO
— H & T Wurtele (@TeamWurtele) March 13, 2020
Lucy Charles-Barclay
Tomorrow I will be taking over @redbulluk Instagram stories; giving you all a bit of an insight into how I prep for a @gozwift workout, plus answering your questions live!🥰 I’m sure @lola_the_minijack will feature too, infact it will probably mostly be about her!😅🐾 #givesyouwings #sundayfunday #sundayselfie #puppylife #crazydoglady #dogmom #rideon #IAmAmplified #wahooligan #BloodSweatandData #OneObsession #livetoinspire #stayhomesavelives #covıd19 #TeamCharlesBarclay
Linsey Corbin
Back home In Bend. I had an unexpected early departure from AZ training camp. Doing my best to 😁, roll with the punches & spending time with the dog who has the best outlook on life: Chimmy 🐾🥰. • #ruffwear #nulopetfood #healthiertogether #mydogismy #dogmom #goldenretriever #goldenretrieversofinstagram #positiveoutlook #doglife #bendoregon #triathlete #reallife
Joe Gambles
Matt Hanson
Dede Griesbuaer
Angela Naeth
Jeanni and Justin Seymour
Cam Wurf
Ben Kanute
@courtgtv's birthday came early. Originally meant to be a surprise, but it ended up being a bit too big to keep to myself. We have been anxiously waiting for months to pick up Tucker, and he is everything we were looking for and more. #puppy #Tucker #minigolden #earlybirthday #newfamilymember #TeamKanute
Can’t get enough?! Check out this Twitter thread from contributor Brad Culp.