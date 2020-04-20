Triathletes Share Pics of Their Quaran-Team Pets

It’s safe to say we’re all looking for a way to keep our spirits up during this Coronavirus pandemic. One thing that’s sure to put a smile on your face? Photos of our furry friends! Inspired by Sarah True, her pup, and her “send dog pics” shirt, we asked all of you to share photos of your quaran-team pets.

We’ve compiled some of our favorite here, plus included a few bonus pet pics from the pros. Happy smiling!

The inspiration

The pig gets a 10/10

Does he do your work too?

“You’re not aero enough.” – the cat

Triple threat

The winner of the winter award

Best friend + training partner

Peak quarantine mood

We miss watching races too… sigh

Recovery done right

Pup shades!

Lab love

The pup knows how to recover

No more snow, please

Hi, Max!

He takes recovery seriously

More of the pros’ pets

Kesley Withrow

Heather and Trevor Wurtele

Good dog pic.twitter.com/BwlVdXREKO — H & T Wurtele (@TeamWurtele) March 13, 2020

Lucy Charles-Barclay

Linsey Corbin

Joe Gambles

Matt Hanson

Dede Griesbuaer

Angela Naeth

Jeanni and Justin Seymour

Cam Wurf

Ben Kanute

Can’t get enough?! Check out this Twitter thread from contributor Brad Culp.