Triathlete Love: A Thousand Words

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Whoever said triathlon is a solitary sport got it all wrong.

Yes, it’s true that only one person dons the wetsuit, rides the bike, or pounds the pavement. In the race photos, there’s one person featured. But those race photos don’t show the whole picture.

Race photos don’t show the athlete waking up at 4 a.m. to discover her boyfriend set the coffee pot to “auto-brew” the night before.

There’s no evidence of family vacations or date nights postponed until the off-season.

You’ll never see a photo of a dishwasher full of clean bottles, or a drawer full of laundered bike jerseys that magically appear each week.

They don’t show a husband driving 40 miles to pick up his wife after she flatted three times and ran out of spare tubes in the middle of nowhere.

You don’t view the pep talks after a bad training day, or the shared smiles after a breakthrough.

Race photos don’t show the drained cell phone batteries from tracking the athlete on race day, or the even more drained voices from cheering.

Yes, triathletes are individuals, but they’re certainly not solitary. Every act on race day is buoyed by love, and lots of it. Behind each triathlete is someone who makes every finish line worth crossing.

Take some time to thank your “someone” today.

RELATED: “Triathlete Love” Archives

Age-group triathletes Regina Kim Yoon and Edward Yoon hold hands in the finisher’s chute at 2019 Ironman 70.3 Maine. (Photo: Maddie Geyer/Getty Images)

Heather Jackson celebrates with husband Sean Watkins after winning Ironman Arizona 2018. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Two age-group triathletes kiss as they arrive to the finish line of Ironman Barcelona 2017. (Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images ) Lucy Charles-Barclay celebrates with husband Reece Barclay after finishing second at the Ironman World Championships 2019. (Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Ben Kanute celebrates his fourth-straight Escape from Alcatraz win with his wife, Courtney, and their daughter, Briella. (Photo: Scott Strazzante/Getty Images)

Elaine Garvican from Great Britain receives kisses at the finish line during Ironman 70.3 UK Exmoor 2017. (Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Cody Beals and James Cooper embrace at the finish line of Ironman Mont-Tremblant. (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Cassandre Beaugrand of France kisses Sylvain Fridelance of Swizerland during the ITU Triathlon Mixed Relay World Championships during the Hamburg Wasser World Triathlon on July 07, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo: Lukas Schulze)