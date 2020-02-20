A guide to picking your tri adventure chariot.

Which airline is right for you? Depends on one almighty question: Are you bringing your bike? Many airlines now let bikes fly as regular baggage—if you can get yours packed in a case weighing less than 50 pounds and measuring no more than 62 linear inches. (To determine linear inches, add the length, depth, and height of your bike box. E.g., A box measuring 29 x 19.5 x 12.5 is 62 linear inches.) If not—and it’s nearly impossible to fit a bike into a case that size—oversize or special bike fees may apply. Pick your partner for flight within the U.S. with these airline bike fees and tips below.

Alaska

Bike Fee (One Way)

None—just standard checked bag fee ($30+)

No oversize fee

% On Time

82

American

Bike Fee (One Way)

None—just standard checked bag fee ($30+)

Up to 50 pounds and 126 inches; $150 up to 70 pounds

% On Time

78

Delta

Bike Fee (One Way)

None—just standard checked bag fee ($30+)

Up to 50 pounds, 62 inches overall; $200 up to 80 inches

% On Time

85

Frontier

Bike Fee (One Way)

$75

% On Time

73

Hawaiian

Bike Fee (One Way)

$100 from mainland to islands; $35 between islands

% On Time

89

Jet Blue

Bike Fee (One Way)

None—just standard checked bag fee ($0-40)

Up to 50 pounds, 62 inches overall; $100 up to 99 pounds, 80 inches

% On Time

73

Southwest

Bike Fee (One Way)

None

Up to 50 pounds, 62 inches overall; $75 above either of those parameters

% On Time

82

Spirit

Bike Fee (One Way)

$75

% On Time

79

United

Bike Fee (One Way)

None—just standard checked bag fee ($30+)

Up to 50 pounds, 62 inches overall; $150 up to 100 pounds, 115 inches

% On Time

77

Special Treatment

Skip the security line and keep your shoes on—for a price.

TSA Precheck (Tsa.gov/precheck)

Give Fingerprints, background check Get Special line, no need to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts, and light jackets Lasts 5 Years Costs $85 Use It You must enter your KTN—Known Traveler Number—whenever you purchase a ticket. The PRE √ symbol shows up on your ticket.