Ready to Dream About Travel? Pick Up These Books

After nearly a year of almost no travel, you’re probably itching to hit the road or fly the skies again. It’s time to place an order with your local bookstore, load up the Amazon cart, or raid your library’s travel section, and start plotting out your next vacation. Here are five reads to jumpstart your travel dreams.

The No Excuse Travel Guide: A Blueprint For Making Your Your Travel Dreams a Reality

By Philipp Gloeckl

Amazon.com

If you’re looking to reignite your passion for travel, start with this one. Using a combination of real experiences, practical tips, and engaging exercises, the author aims to help you “harness the magic of travel and wanderlust in everyday life.” Whether you end up traveling in the near future or not, this one will help you find the confidence to rediscover your adventurous side once things get back to “normal.”

Travel By Color

By Lonely Planet

Amazon.com

If you’re more of a visual dreamer, pick up this one from the travel pros at Lonely Planet. Organized by color, this book features 400 photographs from destinations around the world. From well-known cities to corners of the world you’ve never heard of, you’ll go on adventures without leaving your couch.

Fodor’s Big Island of Hawaii

By Fodor’s

Amazon.com

As a triathlete, odds are you’re intrigued by the home of the Ironman World Championship. Maybe you’ll compete in the event, maybe you’ll go to spectate, or maybe it’ll be a pit stop on a future tropical vacation. This full-color guide features detailed maps, curated recommendations, and local tips for making the best of a trip to the Big Island.

Beer Hiking Colorado

By Vitka Winn

Amazon.com

Even if you’re not planning on traveling to the Centennial State, this guidebook can serve as fun inspiration for pairing a workout with a stop at a brewery, winery, or culinary experience. The book includes detailed descriptions of Colorado trail routes—including skill level, elevation, length, and distance. You’ll also find insights on the breweries and beers, such as flavor profiles, IBUs, and other fun facts.

100 Drives, 5000 Ideas

By National Geographic

Amazon.com

Hitting the road sounds like a fun idea, but your trip can quickly lose its luster if you don’t have a plan. National Geographic does the work for you with 100 different drives that cover all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. Each road trip profile includes an overall distance, recommended number of days, best overnight spots, best seasons, highlights, and other tips.