Forget the Training Camp. Have an Adventure Instead.

You don’t need a training camp to improve your fitness, and there are often more adventurous options if you’re willing to think outside the swim-bike-run box. These 12 options can help you explore the world through one of your favorite sports. Whether it’s an epic open-water swimming holiday around a Greek Island, a trail-running adventure in Morocco or a vacation spent tackling Tour de France climbs, these experiences will put any training camp to shame.

If you’re new to traveling with your gear, don’t sweat – we’ve got plenty of resources to help make your experience a seamless one. Check out these articles for everything you need to know about getting out of town with your gear:

Section divider

Discover the magic of Morocco on foot

9 days, 8 nights; from $3,600

Photo: Rogue Expeditions

Snow-capped mountains, dramatic deserts, sand dunes, gorges, canyons—this Morocco run trip shows off the unforgettable scenery and hospitable culture of North Africa. There are two itinerary options—one features pavement and dirt roads; the other is more single-track focused—and both offer vehicle-supported runs and flexible distance options for all ability levels. Runners will get to experience the markets of Marrakech on a walking tour, explore ancient kasbahs and play on giant sand dunes. One day is focused on “The Mars Run,” when guests will run along a Mars-like landscape with views of the High Atlas mountains before ending at an outdoor brunch in a small village. Each day wraps up with a desert sunset and a traditional Moroccan feast (think tajine chicken, assorted vegetables and spices, couscous dishes, and fresh bread).

Section divider

See the other side of Kona

6 days, 6 nights; from $4,500

Photo: Heather Perry for SwimVacation

Even if you’ve swam the iconic Ironman World Championship course, you haven’t seen all there is to offer along the Kona and Kohala coasts. With a colorful coral reef system, frolicking dolphins, clear waters, and under-the-radar beaches, this six-day, six-night trip will give you a new appreciation for the Big Island. Expect luxury private beachfront accommodations, a private chef, oceanfront massages, yoga, a boat excursion, and swim technique analysis. Trips are guided and limited to 6-8 swimming guests per trip. The May 2023 Kona trip is currently sold out, but SwimVacation also hosts trips in Greece, the British Virgin Islands, Granada, and Turkey.

Section divider

Climb the Alps like a Tour rider

6 days, 5 nights; from $4,400

Photo: Trek Travel

If you’ve ever fantasized about testing yourself on the same climbs as riders in the Tour de France, this Trek Travel trip is your chance. Over the course of six days, you’ll be challenged by some of the most legendary climbs of the French Alps, including Glandon, Alpe d’Huez, Croix de Fer, and Colombière. The trip starts in Annecy and ends in Granoble following the final ascent up Alpe d’Huez’s 21 switchbacks. Along the way, you’ll dine on traditional alpine fare like raclette and fondue and stay in luxury chalets in mountain-top towns. The best reward might be the epic vistas you earn at the top of each climb.

Section divider

Explore Southern Utah on a hut-to-hut trip

3-6-day options; from $730

Photo: Jené Shaw

Launched in 2021, Southern Utah’s Aquarius Hut Trail System travels from the 11,306-foot peak of Brian Head to the town of Escalante over a 190-mile, six-day journey (shorter options available). If you like the idea of a backcountry self-supported adventure but don’t want to schlep all your food or sleep on the ground, consider this multi-day mountain bike trip. Each day, you and up to 11 friends ride from point to point and end at “huts” built out of former shipping containers that come with stocked kitchens, a fire pit, hammocks, and bunk beds. The diverse terrain varies from single-track through red hoodoos to double-track surrounded by national forest.

Section divider

Gravel bike through Montana’s backcountry

6 days, 5 nights; $4,000

Photo: Cycling House

If gravel biking is your other favorite sport, this Montana dirt-focused camp is for you. The Cycling House crew’s home base is Big Sky Country, and guides know where to find the best off-the-beaten-path backroads. Riders stay at Cliff Ranch, a modern lodge located 45 minutes away from Missoula. During the trip, you’ll spend five days riding smooth, double-track roads as you plunge down mountain descents and spin along sections of the Great Divide. One of the best perks of any Cycling House trip is the on-staff chef who prepares every healthy meal using Montana produce whenever possible.

Section divider

Eat, drink and – oh, yeah – ride across Italy

7 days, 6 nights; from $5,300

Photo: Andy Wong

DuVine trips focus on experiencing incredible local food after a day of cycling in some of the world’s most beautiful destinations. Although some DuVine trips are best for casual cyclists, the “Journey” tours cater to athletes who want an endurance challenge without sacrificing the culinary benefits. On the Italian Coast-to-Coast Journey, you’ll ride from the Adriatic to the Mediterranean seas, across mountains, and along the rolling roads of Umbria and Tuscany. You’ll stay the night in places such as the medieval town of Norcia, a gourmet capital known for its truffles and cured meats, and Montepulciano, a historic wine region. The weeklong trip includes two 70-plus-mile days with plenty of climbing—offering the perfect balance for those indulgent Michelin-starred meals.

Section divider

Trail run around Slovania and the Italian Dolomites

7 days, 6 nights; $2,300

Photo: Courtesy of Runcation Travel

Every day of this spectacular point-to-point trip starts at a new trailhead to explore the Italian Dolomites and Alps of Slovania. While running, you’ll spot turquoise alpine lakes, castles, and panoramic mountain views over a mix of long, mountainous uphills, and shorter flats (it’s recommended guests can complete 7–15 miles/day). The non-running portions of this trip are just as appealing as the actual running: snack and lunch locations come with a view and the beautiful host hotels feature wellness spas. Boasting some of the most beautiful lakes in the world, there will be plenty of opportunities to show off your swimming skills or recover with a mellow paddleboarding session.

Section divider

Flow along world-class dirt in New Zealand

4–6 days; from $1,750

Photo: New Zealand Mountain Biking

For triathletes with a passion for off-road adventures, head to Rotorua, an international mountain biking destination on New Zealand’s North Island. If you’re newer to dirt or looking for a more relaxed vacation, consider the four-day Timber Trail e-Bike Classic to ride under a pristine forest canopy of native trees and ferns. If you’re a more experienced mountain biker, check out the six-day Hero Dirt Rotorua trip. Private shuttles whisk you to fast, flowy, perfectly tacky single-track, and you’ll get to try a heli-biking day for even more dream dirt in the backcountry. Transport, meals, and accommodations at rider-friendly lodges is included.

Section divider

Run Yosemite’s backroads

4 days; $1,900

Photo: Nick Danielson

Even if you’ve visited Yosemite National Park multiple times, you likely haven’t seen the parts of it that you’ll experience on this four-day trip. Covering 100 miles of Yosemite backcountry, you’ll summit El Capitan, North Dome, and Clouds Rest, and explore the majestic mountain meadows and alpine lakes. The Aspire crew will take care of all the backcountry and camping permits so you can just show up and run. And if you want to give back to this special place, stay for a final (optional) day that includes a volunteer opportunity with the park service. Can’t make any of Aspire’s dates? You can also design a custom runcation with their guidance and they’ll provide support.

Section divider

Immerse yourself in Colombia

9–12 nights; $2,900–$3,900

Photo: Courtesy of Colombia Cycling

Colombia has earned a reputation as a bucket-list cycling destination (and adventure cyclist’s paradise) thanks to its diverse topography of towering mountains and tropical rainforest, a rich history, beautifully paved roads, and a thriving cycling culture. This 9-12-day South American adventure explores local coffee plantations, flower farms, and historic towns as you climb steep mountains and roll along flats. You’ll also experience bustling Medellín—Colombia’s second largest city—and visit a workshop that builds custom steel frames. Transport from the airport, meals, ride snacks, and accommodations are included.

Section divider

Swim and do yoga around a Greek island

7 days, 6 nights; from $2,000

Photo: Jess Dowse

Picture swimming past stunning gorges and isolated coves en route to idyllic seaside villages in the southernmost part of Europe. This swim-yoga combo trip takes place around Crete, the largest of the Greek islands. A swim-focused yoga practice is woven into each day to complement your time in the water. Lunch may take place on a boat or in a historic town with lively taverns and scenic hikes to explore. The average daily distance is around 3K over two swims, and guests should be capable of swimming 1.5K at a time before the trip. Want to swim even further in the same beautiful location? Check on the Crete Discovery Trip.

Section divider

Do an epic multisport tour of the Canadian Rockies

6 days, 5 nights; from $4,150

Photo: Courtesy of Backroads

This multisport vacation isn’t the combo you’re used to—instead, it’s bike-hike-raft-ice walk. Starting in Alberta, Canada, you’ll traverse areas of Banff and Jasper National Parks on foot, wheels and a boat. A guide will lead you across a literal glacier (Athabasca Glacier), you’ll hike through slot canyons and around waterfalls and bike past strikingly blue lakes. Then you’ll get a nice shot of adrenaline on the glacier-fed rapids of the Athabasca River. Don’t be surprised if you see some elk, moose, or bighorn sheep along the way.

