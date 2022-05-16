Best Tri Race-cations: Steamboat Springs, Colorado

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

There’s no vacation like a race-cation. That trip nominally planned around your favorite triathlon—but really about so much more. For your dream itinerary, we’ve put together ratings and tips on where to bring your friends, family, and training buddies; how to organize your trip; and which races to schedule around. View our race-cation guide to start making plans for your best tri trip yet.

Planning your Steamboat Springs, Colorado race-cation

Family Fun: ★★★★ Vacation Vibe: ★★★ Travel Ease: ★★★ Race Quality: ★★★★

Races

Steamboat Lake Triathlon: July 24, 2022

July 24, 2022 Transrockies Run: Aug. 1–6, 2022

Aug. 1–6, 2022 Stagecoach Gravel Tri: Aug. 2, 2022

Aug. 2, 2022 Ironman 70.3 Boulder: Aug. 6, 2022

How to Get There

When you get to Steamboat Springs, you really do feel like you’re tucked away in the Rockies, which means getting there can feel like a trek sometimes (especially if you’re traveling with young children)—but don’t let this discourage you. From Denver International Airport (DIA), you’re about a three-hour drive to Steamboat and, once you’re there, everything you’ll need is within easy reach. Of course, if you’re a tri geek who’s always wanted to check out the endurance Mecca that is Boulder, you can break up the drive with a stop overnight to stay in one of triathlon’s most popular cities (about an hour by car from DIA) and try to spot your favorite pros.

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

(Photo: Brad Kaminski)

Things for Friends & Family to Do

Steamboat Springs is the outdoor enthusiast’s playground, with a wide variety of activities and adventures to choose from all year round. In the summer, you’ll be spoiled for choice and can take your pick from hiking, mountain biking, checking out the Steamboat Pro Rodeo, or taking a dip in the Strawberry Park Hot Springs. When it’s time to relax and take it easy, you can dine by the river on Yampa Street or check out the farmers’ market for local eats.

Why It’s a Great Race-cation

Steamboat is small enough to feel “rootsy,” yet big enough to ensure all of the family—racers included—feel like they’re having a great time. The Steamboat Lake Tri is perfect for newcomers to the sport as well as seasoned athletes, and the new gravel tri race here is sure to be fun and welcoming. As the town is small, race-day logistics are more straightforward than many other race destinations, and racers can rest assured that their support crew will be having a great time—on race day and the days before and after.

