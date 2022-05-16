Best Tri Race-cations: Portland, Maine

Become a Member

There’s no vacation like a race-cation. That trip nominally planned around your favorite triathlon—but really about so much more. For your dream itinerary, we’ve put together ratings and tips on where to bring your friends, family, and training buddies; how to organize your trip; and which races to schedule around. View our race-cation guide to start making plans for your best tri trip yet.

Planning your Portland, Maine race-cation

Family Fun: ★★★

Vacation Vibe: ★★★★

Travel Ease: ★★★

Race Quality: ★★★

Races

  • Odyssey SwimRun Casco Bay Islands: July 17, 2022
  • Ironman 70.3 Maine: July 31, 2022
  • Lobsterman Tri: Sept. 10, 2022

How to Get There

Unless you’re traveling from a neighboring state and can make a road trip of it, flying into Portland is the easiest option. Portland airport is about three miles west of downtown.

Things for Friends & Family to Do

From food and drink (lobster rolls, anyone?) to film festivals and ballet, there’s plenty to enjoy in Portland and the surrounding area. There are tons of family-friendly options to entertain the kids (check out the Portland Fire Engine Co. or set sail aboard a 74-foot sailing ship at Maine Sailing Adventures). Those looking for a mix of history and culture can visit the old port, Portland Lighthouse (which has a huge park for kids), Opera Maine, or Portland Ballet.

Swimmers at dawn
(Photo: Courtesy Ironman)
Competitors at the Odyssey Swimrun
(Photo: Mark Simmons)

Why It’s a Great Race-cation

You can swim around Casco Bay while your family sails it—and this sums up Portland perfectly. Race-cation here and you’re never too far from entertainment and adventure, especially in the summer months. The area’s natural beauty will make racing fun and easy on the eye—and even easier to kick back and relax once you’re ready to hit vacay mode.

Pro Tip

Run around the Back Bay and in Mackworth Island State Park. Those looking for an open-water swimming spot should check out Higgins Beach. Must-eat spots? “Harbor Fish Market has the freshest lobster, Duck Fat is great for lunch—their fries are unreal; and I like Fore Street for dinner—it’s on the fancier side and you’ll need a reservation. Gelato Fiasco will be a hit for anyone with a sweet tooth!” Then take the family whale-watching and check out the Portland Art Museum. —Sarah Piampiano, pro triathlete, Ironman champ, and Maine local

From May/June 2022

