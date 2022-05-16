Best Tri Race-cations: Miami, Florida

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

There’s no vacation like a race-cation. That trip nominally planned around your favorite triathlon—but really about so much more. For your dream itinerary, we’ve put together ratings and tips on where to bring your friends, family, and training buddies; how to organize your trip; and which races to schedule around. View our race-cation guide to start making plans for your best tri trip yet.

Planning your Miami, Florida race-cation

Family Fun: ★★★★ Vacation Vibe: ★★★★★ Travel Ease: ★★★★ Race Quality: ★★★★★

Races

Ironman 70.3 Florida: Dec. 11, 2022

Dec. 11, 2022 Key West Triathlon: Dec. 11, 2022

Dec. 11, 2022 Clash Miami: TBA March 2023

How to Get There

With more than 1,000 flights daily, you should have no problem finding a plane into Miami—and from there, pick up a rental car to travel to your race venue. Fort Lauderdale also offers good domestic flight options. Although the Keys are a few hours away from Miami, the drive is beautiful and ideal for a laidback road trip.

Things for Friends & Family to Do

Miami has plenty of options, regardless of the demographic of your race support crew. Indulge in some Cuban culinary delights in Little Havana, take an art deco tour in South Beach and finish it off with the perfect mojito in one of the many bars in the area, or see the city from the water with a cruise from Biscayne Bay. And, of course, if you’re just looking for some simple R&R, Miami’s near-perfect weather all year round makes it incredibly easy to lounge on the beach or by the pool.

Why It’s a Great Race-cation

There’s a wide variety of races to choose from when you head to Miami—if you’re looking for something a little different, the Key West Tri keeps the racing simple and has a real grass roots feel to it, while Clash Miami is fast and furious for those chasing PRs. And when you’ve crossed the finish line, you know you have myriad vacation options awaiting you—or you can choose to do nothing at all.

