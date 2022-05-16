Best Tri Race-cations: Malibu, California

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

There’s no vacation like a race-cation. That trip nominally planned around your favorite triathlon—but really about so much more. For your dream itinerary, we’ve put together ratings and tips on where to bring your friends, family, and training buddies; how to organize your trip; and which races to schedule around. View our race-cation guide to start making plans for your best tri trip yet.

Planning your Malibu, California race-cation

Family Fun: ★★★★ Vacation Vibe: ★★★★★ Travel Ease: ★★★★★ Race Quality: ★★★

Races

Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles: May 15, 2022

May 15, 2022 Malibu Triathlon & Super League: Sept. 17–18, 2022

Sept. 17–18, 2022 Ötillö Swimrun Catalina: TBA 2023

How to Get There

Fly straight to one of the largest airports in the country (LAX) and pick up a car. Depending on traffic—and lots can depend on traffic in L.A.—the drive to Malibu on the northern edge of the city should take about an hour. Or make it a road trip to the City of Angels and finish your drive at the beach.

Things for Friends & Family to Do

Malibu is what most people think of when they think of sun, surf, and movie stars. A 21-mile-long strip of land that runs along the coast, the town is really just a string of beaches and old-school beachfront restaurants. Go to Duke’s for drinks with umbrellas or Nobu if you want the full Hollywood experience. While it’s hard to pick a favorite beach, Point Dume is popular—and be sure to check out the lagoons. Sign the kids up for surf lessons and then head to the Santa Monica pier and quirky Venice Beach—where the L.A. Triathlon starts. Art lovers should check out The Getty, food lovers should be able to find the best of every type of cuisine, and everyone will agree the La Brea Tar Pits are a bizarre must-see.

(Photo: Super League Malibu)

(Photo: Super League Malibu)

Pro Tip

“The myth about L.A. cycling is it’s dangerous and too congested, but that’s far from the truth. You can get lost for hours in the Santa Monica mountains with little to no traffic. Also, if you want to get some ocean swimming in, don’t miss out on LA Tri Club’s coached Friday morning swims.” —Paul Hekimian, president of the LA Tri Club

Why It’s a Great Race-cation

Los Angeles is the second-largest city in the U.S. It has anything you want—plus beaches. Stick to Malibu and spot celebrities at the popular Malibu Triathlon (and then watch the partner Super League Triathlon championship race). Enjoy the urban race experience of the point-to-point L.A. Triathlon or take the ferry out to Catalina Island for a quiet getaway from the hustle and bustle. Head into the mountains or head to Hollywood. It’s up to you.

Check out other race-cation destinations: