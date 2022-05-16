Best Tri Race-cations: Alaska

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

There’s no vacation like a race-cation. That trip nominally planned around your favorite triathlon—but really about so much more. For your dream itinerary, we’ve put together ratings and tips on where to bring your friends, family, and training buddies; how to organize your trip; and which races to schedule around. View our race-cation guide to start making plans for your best tri trip yet.

Planning your Alaska race-cation

Family Fun: ★★★★ Vacation Vibe: ★★★ Travel Ease: ★★★ Race Quality: ★★★

Races

Moose Nugget Triathlon: July 31, 2022

July 31, 2022 Ironman Alaska: Aug. 7, 2022

How to Get There

Alaska covers a lot of ground: The two major airports servicing the state are more than a day’s drive apart, so when choosing between Juneau or Anchorage, make sure you land as close as possible to your destination. From there, rent a car or—if you really want to sit back and be wowed—take a glass-top train on the Alaska Railroad.

Things for Friends & Family to Do

Immerse yourself in the flora and fauna of the last frontier: Take a flightseeing tour of a glacier, go whale watching, hike the Alaska Rainforest Sanctuary, or watch bears fatten up for the winter at Katmai National Park. Summertime is also a great time to cool off in the Mendenhall Ice Caves, a partially hollow glacier located only 12 miles from downtown Juneau.

Why It’s a Great Race-cation

If you want epic race photos and even more epic race stories, you go to Alaska. Though the race scene isn’t as large as its continental-U.S. counterparts, Alaskan events are as dreamy as they come from, from the temporarily defunct Xtri Alaskaman to the local Moose Nugget put on by the Alaska Triathlon Club. Swim through glacier-fed lakes and cycle through panoramic mountain views. That wild Alaskan appeal also helped launch this year’s inaugural Ironman Alaska. But the wow factor isn’t limited to the racecourse. There are plenty of opportunities for memorable moments with friends and family, too.

