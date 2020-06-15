Best Tri Destinations for Couples

LANZAROTE, CANARY ISLANDS

The fourth largest of the Canary Islands (and the closest to Africa), Lanzarote is known for its moon-like volcanic landscapes, golden coastline, ideal temps year-round, and topnotch training grounds for triathletes.

Stay

For the fully immersive fitness experience, you can stay at Club La Santa, Lanzarote’s sprawling all-inclusive sports resort, offering facilities like a 400-meter track, Olympic-sized pools, a spa, and a gamut of fitness classes to choose from daily.

Eat

Make a reservation at the acclaimed Lagomar restaurant, tucked inside a whitewashed villa once owned by actor Omar Sharif. Request a table on the terrace and enjoy an alfresco meal next to a candlelit lake.

Swim

You’ll never have to battle for lane space at Club La Santa’s three 50-meter outdoor pools—and there’s also a saltwater lagoon on the premises, ideal for open-water practice. (Day passes are available for those not staying on the property.)

Bike

Almost all of Lanzarote’s roads are bikeable–and extremely cyclist-friendly, with group rides rolling out daily. Wherever you ride, expect some climbs and wind: Between May and September, the average wind speeds hit roughly 15 miles per hour.

Run

For a challenging run, hit the trails in Haría, the site of the 2020 Mountain Running World Championships. Looking for something less technical? The coastal trail stretching from Playa Quemada to Playa Blanca in southern Lanzarote offers stunning ocean views and mostly smooth terrain.

Race

Ironman Lanzarote (May) and Ironman Lanzarote 70.3 (October) are perennial bucket list races for triathletes around the world. Word of warning: They are not for the faint-hearted and are among some of the toughest races on the circuit.

Explore

Take a break from the bike and hop on a camel instead. Tours are led daily from the volcanic Timanfaya National Park, where you’ll amble through windswept lava fields.

Rev Up the Romance

Head to La Geria, Lanzarote’s wine-growing region. Hop from winery to winery and taste artisan varietals like muscatel and malvasia from grapes grown in the island’s ashy soil.

PARIS, FRANCE

Paris may be known for its chic cafes and fashion, but it has a sporty vibe, too. And within the city boundaries you’ll find some spots to swim, bike, and run.

Stay

Aside from luxe accommodations and a central location on the Champs-Élysées, the splashy Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris features the longest hotel pool in the city. At 23 meters, it’s perfect for logging laps.

Eat

For an intimate-yet-affordable dining experience, check out Bouillon Julien in Rue du Faubourg, Saint-Denis. Originally opened in 1906 and a favorite spot of Ernest Hemingway and Edith Piaf, it was recently revitalized to its former glory with an opulent Art Nouveau interior and classic French fare.

Swim

In warmer months, take a dip in Bassin de la Villette, Paris’s largest artificial lake with a section cordoned off for “serious swimmers.” Or hit up a municipal pool, like Piscine Josephine Baker, an open-air spot with four 25-meter lanes situated on a floating barge on the Seine River. (Note: It can get very crowded, so go early!)

Bike

If you’re feeling the need for speed, immerse yourself in the local cycling scene by rolling out to Hippodrome ParisLongchamp, a 2.2-mile mostly flat loop circling a racehorse track within Bois de Boulogne park. Rather ride at a leisurely pace? The four-mile loop around the park offers a more relaxed option.

Run

Lace up and run to Bois de Vincennes, the largest park in Paris, created by Emperor Napoleon III in 1855. Follow a four-mile paved loop or the meandering pathways while running past the medieval Chateau de Vincennes, an arboretum, and several floral gardens.

Race

The Garmin Triathlon de Paris in June showcases a unique urban race course. Competitors swim in the Bassin de la Villette, bike through the city, and run around the Parc de la Villette, the third-largest park in Paris.

Explore

Head to Square Jehan-Rictus in Montmartre to seek out Le Mur des Je t’aime (“I Love You Wall”), a mural dedicated to lovers around the world. Adorned with hundreds of expressions of love in 311 languages and dialects, the 40-square-meter mural is a popular proposal spot.

Rev Up the Romance

Nothing tops Paris at the golden hour, so schedule a sunset cruise along the Seine on an open-air river boat. Be sure to steal a kiss as you pass under Pont Marie bridge. It’s tradition, after all.

MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN

Accessible only by ferry (cars were banned in 1898), time seems to stand still on this idyllic island—a hidden gem in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that’s best explored by bike.

Stay

Snag a room at the recently-opened Bicycle Street Inn & Suites and Waterfront Collection, which conveniently sits on the shores of Lake Huron in downtown Mackinac—and is walkable to many shops and restaurants. Want to up the level of luxe? The 45-room Hotel Iroquois on the island’s southern tip features beautifully-appointed suites with sweeping lakefront views.

Eat

Sip craft cocktails and munch on an array of small plates at the Cupola Bar at The Grand Hotel. Perched on the top floor of the historic hotel, you can take in panoramic views of the island and the iconic Mackinac Bridge, one of the longest suspension bridges in the world.

Swim

Lake Huron’s shoreline is rather rocky (and temperatures never really warm up, even in the summer—think max of high 60 F in August), but ambitious swimmers can take the plunge from the beach at Mackinac Island State Park.

Bike

Biking is the main mode of transportation on Mackinac, as more than 80% of the island is state park land. Depending on where you roam, roads range from pancake flat to steep, 300-foot bluff climbs.

Run

Lace up and hit Lake Shore Boulevard, an eight-mile loop hugging Lake Huron. Fun fact: It’s the only car-free state highway in the country.

Race

The four-mile Mighty Mac open-water swim, which takes competitors across the Straits of Mackinac and alongside the Mackinac Bridge in August, is a rite of passage for local athletes and visitors alike.

Explore

Brush up on local history with a visit to Fort Mackinac, the site of two major battles in the War of 1812, or wander around the brand new Mackinac Island Native American Museum, which tells the stories of the region’s indigenous people.

Rev Up the Romance

Arrange for a private horse-drawn carriage ride, where you can cuddle up while looping through some of Mackinac’s most famous landmarks. Then end the day on a sweet note by sampling the island’s famous fudge at the legendary Murray Hotel Fudge Company.