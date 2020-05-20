The Triathlete Hour: Sarah Piampiano Gets Real About Uncertainty & Starting A Family
After quitting smoking and leaving a 100-hour/week finance job, Sarah Piampiano dedicated herself to becoming the best triathlete she could be. Now what?
New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio
You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.
In ep. 9 of the Triathlete Hour, Sarah Piampiano opens up about the uncertainty she’s facing as a “mature” athlete. This season was supposed to be her last season before she and her husband started a family. But now with all the uncertainty around racing: Does she wait? She’s 40: Does she try and come back to racing after having a kid? How do you tackle these questions?
Sarah also talks to us about how she almost quit the sport in 2018. But after months off to re-find her fire, she came back in 2019 and set the third fastest women’s Ironman time in history.
And first, we chat about the big news: Ironman postpones Kona 2020 to Feb. 2021. What does this mean for athletes? How will next year play out?