The Triathlete Hour: Sarah Piampiano Gets Real About Uncertainty & Starting A Family

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

In ep. 9 of the Triathlete Hour, Sarah Piampiano opens up about the uncertainty she’s facing as a “mature” athlete. This season was supposed to be her last season before she and her husband started a family. But now with all the uncertainty around racing: Does she wait? She’s 40: Does she try and come back to racing after having a kid? How do you tackle these questions?

Sarah also talks to us about how she almost quit the sport in 2018. But after months off to re-find her fire, she came back in 2019 and set the third fastest women’s Ironman time in history.

And first, we chat about the big news: Ironman postpones Kona 2020 to Feb. 2021. What does this mean for athletes? How will next year play out?