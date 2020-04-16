The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Tim O’Donnell Goes Viral

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In ep. 4 of The Triathlete Hour, Kona runner-up Tim O’Donnell talks about what it’s like to go viral for tripping over his wife, Kona champ Mirinda Carfrae’s power cord during her virtual race.

Plus, he chats with Kelly about getting started in triathlon at the military academy, when he felt like he made it as a pro, how he and Rinny met, and how they’re getting through the uncertainty right now. Hint: It involves wine.

First, though, Kelly and Sara Gross try to answer the question: Are triathletes taking the social distancing rules seriously? And how do you get intrinsically motivated if there are no races on the horizon?