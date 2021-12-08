Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get All Access Outside+

Get 25% off during our Best Of The Year sale

Join Now

Culture

The Triathlete Hour Podcast: The Best of 2021

A debate over if the athlete of the year has to be the best athlete...

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

It’s our last episode of 2021 and it’s a quick, fun show on all things best of the year: best athlete, race, performance—and our predictions for next year. Plus, we recap the last big race weekend of the year, from the crashes to the prize money.

Check out the full Triathlete Best of 2021 Awards.

We’ll be back in January, so in the mean time we hope you’ll enjoy the special podcasts we’ll have for you over the holidays. Stay tuned next week.

Stay On Topic

promo logo