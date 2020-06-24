The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Sika Henry Wants To Be The First African-American Female Pro

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

In episode 14 of the Triathlete Hour we talk with Sika Henry, who is trying to become the first female African-American pro triathlete. How did she end up with that goal and why hasn’t there been someone before her?

Last year, Sika also had a horrific crash and doesn’t remember anything before waking up in the hospital. How do you get back on your bike after that? Plus, she still balances a full-time job and a full-time training load, even with her big goals—something a lot of us will appreciate. And she tells us why she almost turned down the chance to do Kona as her first Ironman last year.

First, though, Triathlete senior editor Chris Foster talks to us about Lubbock 70.3 this weekend—which is scheduled to be the first large triathlon since the COVID-19 pandemic started. What will it look like? And if you don’t have races on the horizon, like most of us, then what are your options for putting on a self-supported triathlon? If you’re looking for more information, here’s our story about the race.

Read more about how to do a self-supported triathlon.

