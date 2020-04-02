Triathlete has a podcast! Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, or Spotify.

In the first two episodes of our new Triathlete podcast, we chat with Sarah True and Flora Duffy—using the power of technology.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, will be coming to you on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, Spotify.

The Triathlete Hour podcast: ep. 1 – Sarah True & COVID-19

On the first episode of The Triathlete Hour, our host and Triathlete editor-in-chief Kelly O’Mara is joined by Olympian and Kona 4th place finisher Sarah True.

Sarah tells us about what it’s like right now dealing with the financial uncertainty of being a pro athlete during the spread of coronavirus, why she decided to race in Campeche 70.3 before travel restrictions went into effect, and how she’s focusing on family for the next few months.

As part of the Olympic Selection Committee, Sarah also gives us the inside scoop about the triathlon Olympic selection criteria. And we talk about her ongoing heat issues in races, which led to a series of devastating DNFs in 2019. Can her brain recover and bounce back?

Plus, a quick game of ‘would you rather.’

The Triathlete Hour podcast: ep. 2 – Flora Duffy, the Olympics & her 70.3 plans

On the second episode, Flora Duffy joins us from South Africa, where she’s in lockdown and stuck in the house.

The Xterra and ITU World champ talked to us about what it’s like to be an Olympic favorite and now not have an Olympics to go to, growing up in Bermuda, coming back from injuries, and how it took her a decade to become an overnight sensation. Plus, she’s got her eyes on 70.3 Worlds this November and she shares some things she learned from her first 70.3.

Kelly also chats first with Brad Culp about the triathlon landscape, how pros are making a living through all this, and they get into some speculation about what could happen with Kona.