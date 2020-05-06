The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Linsey Corbin Is On A ‘Triathlon Sabbatical’

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In ep. 8 of The Triathlete Hour, Ironman champ and American record holder Linsey Corbin talks to us during her mini “triathlon sabbatical” about Bend, food, and how her husband’s early Youtube videos helped her marketing.

Linsey using an injury right now to practice some self-reflection, figure out her why, and focus on being Linsey the Person—not just Linsey the Triathlete. Plus, we chat about how she’s managed to be one of the longest lasting female pros at the top level, returning to Kona 13 times, and how the women’s field has improved so much it’s forced her to up her game as well.

First, though, our host Kelly O’Mara and endurance sports marketing expert Peter Abraham try to find some answers to the big questions triathletes have right now: When will races come back and what will they look like?