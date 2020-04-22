The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Holly Lawrence on Coming Back from Injury

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

In ep. 5 of the Triathlete Hour, 70.3 World Champ Holly Lawrence joins our host Kelly O’Mara to explain how coming back from a devastating injury helped prepare her for uncertainty during this COVID-19 pandemic.

She talks to us from her house in LA about why she doesn’t ride in the rain, how the World Championships in Nice stressed her out, and if she thinks pro triathletes can be a little boring. Plus, she was preparing to do her first Ironman in St. George — what now?

Senior editor Chris Foster joins us first, though, to help figure out if too many triathletes are getting quarantine injured, why, and what they can do about it.