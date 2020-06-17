The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Helle Frederiksen Doesn’t Miss The Hard Training

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In this episode we talk with Danish legend and recently retired Olympian Helle Frederiksen. Helle looks back on her career, how she overcame horrific injuries, and what she has planned now. Hint: She misses some of the training, but not the bury-yourself-go-deep fast stuff.

And she talks about how she’s helping others achieve their own goals now.

First, though, race director Gabriela Gallegos answers all our questions about return to racing, what races will look like, and how RDs are balancing the uncertainty.

