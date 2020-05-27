The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Heather Jackson Stays Positive

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In this week’s episode we talk to Kona podium finisher and multi-time Ironman champ Heather Jackson. Known for her constant smile, Heather tells us how she stays so positive and what the deal was with the bananas when she won Ironman Lake Placid.

A former hockey player, Heather was a high school teacher after college and an age-group athlete when she decided to move to San Diego and go pro. Now she’s one of the fastest women on the circuit. She tells us how she changed her perspective and what she thinks are the most common mistakes age-groupers make.

Plus, coach Marilyn Chychota talks to us about what athletes are struggling with right now, how to stay motivated, and what her biggest tips are. She talks extensively about figuring out what your motivations are. Here is the worksheet she mentions that you can go through yourself to evaluate your own motivation.

