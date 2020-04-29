The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Eric Lagerstrom & Paula Findlay Live the Van Life

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In episode 6 of the Triathlete Hour, Eric & Paula talk to us about how they headed to Arizona for a training camp in their van — and found themselves in a unique situation when the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the world. They’ve been camping, training with their quaran-team, and re-finding their love of the sport. What is it that inspires them to keep going day after day, year after year?

Plus, what it’s like when one of them does well at a race and the other doesn’t and how they deal with spending 24 hours/day together.

First, though, we have something a little different for you this week: Former pro Dr. Tasmin Lewis talked to us a few weeks ago about contracting COVID-19 and what she would want triathletes to know. We’re sharing some of her voice memos here. You can see her video diaries about recovering from the illness on her Instagram account @sportiedoc.

Photo: Eric Lagerstrom