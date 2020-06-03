The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Ben Kanute Wants To Win 70.3 Worlds And An Olympic Medal

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

In ep. 11 of The Triathlete Hour we’re joined Ben Kanute, a 2016 Olympian and second place at the 70.3 World Championships. Obviously we asked Ben: Which is harder — 70.3 or ITU? And which would you rather win?

Ben talks to us, from his hot home base in Arizona, about how he hopes to win medals at both, what he learned when he moved up in distance, and how he balanced racing professionally while going to college at University of Arizona. Plus, his new puppy interrupts.

And first we chat with someone completely different: the #1 ranked Zwift rider in the world, Holden Comeau. He explains what that means exactly and then he gets into the weeds with us about virtual racing — and he thinks of Ironman’s announcement that they’ll be awarding 70.3 Worlds slots via a series of virtual races.

This week’s episode is sponsored by Whoop, a fitness wearable that provides personalized insights to tell you how recovered you are and how hard you should train for optimal performance. Right now, Whoop is offering 15% off by going to www.whoop.com and using the code ‘TRIATHLETE’ at checkout.