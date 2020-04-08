On this week's podcast, Ben Hoffman talks about what it takes to win and what made him want to be a pro triathlete in the first place.

In ep. 3 of The Triathlete Hour, multi-time Kona podium finisher Ben Hoffman joins us to talk about how he got where he is today.

Ben gets philosophical about what it takes to win Ironman, how the top guys are friends, and why he decided to try to be a pro triathlete in the first place. He and our host, Kelly, reminisce about the 2006 Collegiate National Championships — which launched him into his career. And he explains the concept of the ‘virtual race resume.’ Plus, they talk about the Pro Triathletes Organization and how Ben’s big goal before he retires is to win just once on the Big Island.

First, though, Kelly chats with Jordan Blanco about the new Ironman virtual racing, how it works, what they liked, and what they think needs to get fixed.

