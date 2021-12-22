Become a Member

The Cooldown Podcast: Give Us Head-to-Head Match-Ups!

Phil & Stef on what they want to see in the future of the sport.

New podcast episodes from our special eight-week run of The Cooldown with Stef & Phil drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe to the Triathlete feed so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In the second episode of The Cooldown—our limited run podcast—Stef Hanson, from Witsup, and Phil Wrochna, debate the big picture of the sport.

They break down the Pro Triathletes Organization and their recent announcement of a new PTO Tour next year—and what that means for the big-name athletes. The reality is: We want to see head-to-head match-ups and exciting races every weekend, but that’s just not physically possible at the long-distance.

So what’s our sport to do?

