The 25 Best Bars to Have a Post-Race Victory Drink

Celebrating after the finish line of any race is an important part of your triathlon experience. And a drink never tastes as good as is does when you’re toasting to hours of swimming, biking and running. From outdoor beer gardens to craft cocktail lounges and everything in between, here are a few ideas for where to grab a post-race drink after some of triathlon’s most notable races. (Just don’t forget the designated driver – when we say a post-race beer just hits differently, we mean that in more ways than one.)

East

(Photo: Boston Triathlon)

Race: Boston Triathlon

Bar name: Woody’s L Street Tavern

Distance from the finish line: About one mile

Why it’s awesome: Good Will Hunting put this bar on the map, but the historic dive still maintains its neighborhood Irish pub vibe. It’s warm, inviting, and opens at noon for all your post-race day-drinking needs.

Order this: A Guinness, of course.

Race: NYC Triathlon

Bar name: The Owl’s Tail

Distance from the finish line: About one mile

Why it’s awesome: This intimate little spot features a robust cocktail menu filled with owl-themed and seasonal drinks. During the summer, score a spot on the sidewalk patio and sample a few of their specialties.

Order this: Remember the Owlamo, a boozy cocktail with Reposado Tequila, Punt e Mes (Italian vermouth), Maraschino liqueur, Absinthe and angostura bitters.

Race: Ironman Lake Placid

Bar name: The Lake Placid Pub and Brewery

Distance from the finish line: Within steps

Why it’s awesome: This no-frills pub is a Lake Placid staple. Enjoy the casual bar food with its microbrewed ales and lagers on the deck overlook Mirror Lake—which probably looks a lot calmer at this time of day.

Order this: The famous English-style Ubu Ale, a deep garnet red beer.

Race: Pumpkinman Triathlon

Bar name: Dufour

Distance from the finish line: About 2.5 miles

Why it’s awesome: This elegant, cozy cocktail bar sits within the Stage House Inn, a nearly 300-year-old building that was restored into a boutique 20-room hotel. The cozy parlor was once a convent, which you’ll notice nods to in the church-pews-as-seats and a stained-glass window made by a local artist.

Order this: The One Night in Maine cocktail, with house-infused blueberry and vanilla bean bourbon, spiced maple syrup, and angostura.

South

Race: Captex Tri, Austin

Bar name: Higher Ground

Distance from the finish line: 1.5miles, right across the river

Why it’s awesome:This trendy downtown spot leans into its theme with “Holy Spirits” cocktails, actual pews for seating and a vintage organ DJ booth. The chef hails from two Michelin-starred New York restaurants, so it’s worth saving room for the “Small Offerings” menu.

Order this: Work your way from Greed—whiskey, Café Bustelo–infused demerara, angostura and mole bitters—to Gluttony, a vodka-based drink with heavy cream, coffee and nutmeg.

Race: Chattahoochee Challenge

Bar name: Maltitude at Banks Food Hall

Distance from the finish line: .3 miles

Why it’s awesome: There are 10 restaurant options within the vibrant 12,000-square-foot Banks Food Hall, home to this craft beer bar. Grab a chili-topped sausage from the Hot Dot Factory or Carne Asada Nachos from El Primo Mexican Grill and grab an inside or outside table.

Order this: Take your pick from over a dozen beers on tap. They’re all delicious.

Race: Clash Daytona

Bar name: Ocean Deck

Distance from the finish line: Five miles

Why it’s awesome: Live music, fun drinks, ocean views. There are a lot of cheesy, tourist trap bars in Daytona, so you might as well embrace it and head to this lively waterfront spot. Kick back with a fruity cocktail as enjoy the crashing waves.

Order this: Keep it beachy and get an 1800 Margarita with 1800 Tequila and Triple Sec.

Race: Ironman 70.3 North Carolina

Bar name: The Blind Elephant

Distance from the finish line: About 2.5 miles

Why it’s awesome: Walk down an abandoned alley to find this prohibition-style speakeasy in the middle of Wilmington. The Blind Elephant is known for its bourbon-focused cocktails and on-tap mules (Moscow, Kentucky, Border).

Order this: Scan the chalkboard for a cocktail that strikes your fancy—they rotate every couple months.

Midwest

(Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Race: Tri CLE Rock Roll Run, Cleveland

Bar name: Terrestial Brewing Company

Distance from the finish line: Less than .5 miles

Why it’s awesome: With two large patios, great views of Lake Erie and a bring-your-dog attitude, what’s not to love about this waterfront brewery? Terrestrial serves both award-winning house and guest craft beer.

Order this: Start with a Canopy Crusher IPA or Public Pilsner, two beers that are always on tap, then venture into the rotating brews.

Race: Ironman Des Moines

Bar name: Revival House

Distance from the finish line: Within steps

Why it’s awesome: Every corner of this tiki bar is filled with colorful, quirky details, from the bamboo walls to the tropical wallpaper to the lush plants. The whole place has a fun, festive vibe, down to the umbrella- and flower-topped cocktails.

Order this: The house-favorite Revival Punch, a concoction of Jamaican rum, Allspice Dram, demerara and lime. Heads up: The menu warns that this cocktail is strong and should be sipped and savored.

Race: Ironman Wisconsin

Bar name: The Great Dane

Distance from the finish line: Within steps

Why it’s awesome: More than 25 years ago, a couple college friends started Madison’s first brew pub, and it’s still going strong—now with multiple locations and many beer awards to their name. You’re in cheese country, so you might as well pair your drink with beer-battered curds and comfort food that “challenges the best Wisconsin grandma.”

Order this: You can’t go wrong with one of the flagship brews, but you should also consider one of the seasonal options—the Great Dane Oktoberfest recently won bronze at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.

Race: Traverse City Triathlon

Bar name: Right Brain Brewery

Distance from the finish line: 13 miles, back into town from the Old Mission Peninsula

Why it’s awesome: This eclectic pub has more than 30 beers on tap and many are created using unconventional ingredients such as whole pig parts, asparagus and actual cherry pie. The brewers’ unique approach has paid off with gold medals in the Great American Beer Festival’s “experimental beer” category. The vibrant brewery is also a stop on the local Kayak, Bike & Brew tour if you need a recovery day activity.

Order this: Try one of the refreshing, kind-of-weird beers on tap like the Strawberry Fields (made with actual strawberries) or the Cool Hand Cuke (an ale make with basil and cucumber).

West

(Photo: Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Race: Escape from Alcatraz, San Francisco

Bar name: Radhaus

Distance from the finish line: About .5 miles

Why it’s awesome: This sunny, expansive Bavarian-style beerhall in Fort Mason boasts Golden Gate Bridge views out its massive windows. The German-centric menu—featuring dishes like chicken schnitzel, pretzels and barbecue beer ribs—will fill you right up after your Alcatraz effort.

Order this: One of the nine different German beers on tap.

Race: Ironman 70.3 Arizona

Bar name: The Shop Beer Co.

Distance from the finish line: Less than .5 miles

Why it’s awesome: The Shop Beer Co.’s roomy back patio is the perfect setting to throw back a post-race beer, and the communal tables mean you might meet some fellow triathletes to swap stories with. The award-winning brewery clearly has fun with its craft given the number of limited releases, collaborations and special series available.

Order this:The Church Music, a juicy 6.7-percent IPA with hints of pineapple.

Race: Ironman 70.3 St. George

Bar name: Hive 435 Tap House

Distance from the finish line: Within steps

Why it’s awesome: There’s no shortage of options at this full bar—specialty cocktails, 30 different beers on tap, and wine—plus added fun if you’re up for darts or live music. The convenient downtown St. George location is close to the finish line.

Order this: Even if just for the novelty, get the Black Magic Margarita to see literal smoke emerging from the glass.

Race: Ironman World Championship, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Bar name: Huggo’s On the Rocks

Distance from the finish line: Less than a mile

Why it’s awesome: It’s hard to beat drinks at this Big Island institution, with its an open-air, thatched-roof bar and impeccable sunset views. The casual waterfront lounge allows you to kick back and put your feet in the sand while overlooking the swim course you conquered hours earlier.

Order this: The signature Mai Tai, with its secret blend of tropical juices and light and dark rums.

Race: Santa Barbara Triathlon

Bar name: SB Biergarten

Distance from the finish line: About a mile

Why it’s awesome: This sprawling outdoor beer garden is the perfect spot to soak up the California sun and recover from your swim-bike-run effort with a sausage, burger or wood-fired pizza and a beverage (or three).

Order this: A six-beer sampler to taste the lagers, ales and even hard kombuchas that catch your eye.

Race: Boulder Peak Triathlon

Bar name: The Rayback

Distance from the finish line: Four miles

Why it’s awesome: This indoor-outdoor space is a combo food truck park, tap house and full bar, complete with cornhole and Jenga. It’s spacious enough to bring a whole crew and keep everything happy—there is a very full beer list, as well as wine, cocktails and spirits to choose from.

Order this: Start with one of Rayback’s classic cocktails, like the Mile High Mule.

Race: Ironman 70.3 Oceanside

Bar name: Bagby Brewing

Distance from the finish line:About a mile

Why it’s awesome: A few blocks from the palm-dotted boardwalk of this North County San Diego race sits quite a few awesome breweries. Bagby wins for its multiple outdoor spaces, including a large patio and a rooftop with ocean views.

Order this: A hoppy West Coast–style IPA—you are in San Diego, after all.

Race: XTERRA USA Championship (Beaver Creek, Avon, Colorado)

Bar name: Vin48

Distance from the finish line: Three miles

Why it’s awesome: This quaint spot in Avon features more than 40 wines by the glass along with a full bar. Pair the rustic mountain cuisine with your wine, which you can enjoy in the intimate dining room or secluded patio.

Order this: Taste a few different wines before deciding on a full glass or bottle—there are 3-ounce pours available.

International

(Photo: Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

Challenge Roth

Bar name: Die Bar im Löwenkeller

Distance from the finish line:Less than a mile

Why it’s awesome: In a town with many traditional Bavarian beer halls, this stylish gastropub stands out. You can order your cocktails or aperitif to enjoy inside the beautiful, vaulted cellar, or opt for a patio spot to people-watch on Roth’s open market square.

Order this: A gin and tonic, which is served on its own custom tray.

Race: Ironman Cozumel

Bar name: Agave Cocktail Bar

Distance from the finish line:Less than a mile

Why it’s awesome: You can easily find a frozen margarita in this town if that’s what you’re craving, but this craft cocktail bar offers a little more sophistication in downtown Cozumel. The vibe is hole-in-the-wall meets library, with stocked shelves of more mezcal than you ever knew existed.

Order this: Put your trust in the bartender to make you a tasty mezcal drink.

Ironman New Zealand

Bar name: The Eatery at Crafty Trout Brewery

Distance from the finish line: Less than .5 miles

Why it’s awesome: Fun fact: The beers and cider at this craft brewery are made using alpine volcanic water, and you can tour its fully automated brewing system (one of the world’s first). The interior of The Eatery looks like a mix between a hunting and ski lodge, with antler chandeliers, long wooden tables and a large fireplace.

Order this: Try Crafty’s Cider Champers, a combo of the crisp Granny Smith Apple Cider and Schnapps.

Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast

Bar name: Pier 33

Distance from the finish line: Just over a mile

Why it’s awesome: Sitting at the edge of the Mooloolaba Marina, this breezy bar and restaurant is everything you’d want to enjoy an afternoon on the Sunshine Coast. Grab a picnic table or lawn seat to sip on innovative house cocktails and fresh oysters with views of the bobbing boats.

Order this:There’s an entire portion of the menu dedicated to different gin and tonics. Try the Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin (dried orange, cracked pepper, light tonic) or the Poor Tom’s Strawberry Gin (raspberries, cardamom, Sicilian tonic).

Ironman 70.3 Italy

Bar name: Osteria Bartolini

Distance from the finish line: About 2.5 miles

Why it’s awesome: Cervia’s beach (known as Il Mare) is lined with bars and restaurants for post-race drinking and eating options. Situated right on the beach, this Michelin-recommended restaurant has two outdoor terraces overlooking the water and marina—a pretty dreamy setting for a celebratory drink.

Order this: A glass of white Italian wine to pair with the fresh fish dishes.

