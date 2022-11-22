The 25 Best Bars to Have a Post-Race Victory Drink
Nothing tastes better than a beer - that is, except for a beer sipped while wearing a finisher's medal. Here's where to find your fellow athletes around the world for a post-race cheers.
Celebrating after the finish line of any race is an important part of your triathlon experience. And a drink never tastes as good as is does when you’re toasting to hours of swimming, biking and running. From outdoor beer gardens to craft cocktail lounges and everything in between, here are a few ideas for where to grab a post-race drink after some of triathlon’s most notable races. (Just don’t forget the designated driver – when we say a post-race beer just hits differently, we mean that in more ways than one.)
East
Race: Boston Triathlon
Bar name: Woody’s L Street Tavern
Distance from the finish line: About one mile
Why it’s awesome: Good Will Hunting put this bar on the map, but the historic dive still maintains its neighborhood Irish pub vibe. It’s warm, inviting, and opens at noon for all your post-race day-drinking needs.
Order this: A Guinness, of course.
Race: NYC Triathlon
Bar name: The Owl’s Tail
Distance from the finish line: About one mile
Why it’s awesome: This intimate little spot features a robust cocktail menu filled with owl-themed and seasonal drinks. During the summer, score a spot on the sidewalk patio and sample a few of their specialties.
Order this: Remember the Owlamo, a boozy cocktail with Reposado Tequila, Punt e Mes (Italian vermouth), Maraschino liqueur, Absinthe and angostura bitters.
Race: Ironman Lake Placid
Bar name: The Lake Placid Pub and Brewery
Distance from the finish line: Within steps
Why it’s awesome: This no-frills pub is a Lake Placid staple. Enjoy the casual bar food with its microbrewed ales and lagers on the deck overlook Mirror Lake—which probably looks a lot calmer at this time of day.
Order this: The famous English-style Ubu Ale, a deep garnet red beer.
Race: Pumpkinman Triathlon
Bar name: Dufour
Distance from the finish line: About 2.5 miles
Why it’s awesome: This elegant, cozy cocktail bar sits within the Stage House Inn, a nearly 300-year-old building that was restored into a boutique 20-room hotel. The cozy parlor was once a convent, which you’ll notice nods to in the church-pews-as-seats and a stained-glass window made by a local artist.
Order this: The One Night in Maine cocktail, with house-infused blueberry and vanilla bean bourbon, spiced maple syrup, and angostura.Section divider
South
Race: Captex Tri, Austin
Bar name: Higher Ground
Distance from the finish line: 1.5miles, right across the river
Why it’s awesome:This trendy downtown spot leans into its theme with “Holy Spirits” cocktails, actual pews for seating and a vintage organ DJ booth. The chef hails from two Michelin-starred New York restaurants, so it’s worth saving room for the “Small Offerings” menu.
Order this: Work your way from Greed—whiskey, Café Bustelo–infused demerara, angostura and mole bitters—to Gluttony, a vodka-based drink with heavy cream, coffee and nutmeg.
Race: Chattahoochee Challenge
Bar name: Maltitude at Banks Food Hall
Distance from the finish line: .3 miles
Why it’s awesome: There are 10 restaurant options within the vibrant 12,000-square-foot Banks Food Hall, home to this craft beer bar. Grab a chili-topped sausage from the Hot Dot Factory or Carne Asada Nachos from El Primo Mexican Grill and grab an inside or outside table.
Order this: Take your pick from over a dozen beers on tap. They’re all delicious.
Race: Clash Daytona
Bar name: Ocean Deck
Distance from the finish line: Five miles
Why it’s awesome: Live music, fun drinks, ocean views. There are a lot of cheesy, tourist trap bars in Daytona, so you might as well embrace it and head to this lively waterfront spot. Kick back with a fruity cocktail as enjoy the crashing waves.
Order this: Keep it beachy and get an 1800 Margarita with 1800 Tequila and Triple Sec.
Race: Ironman 70.3 North Carolina
Bar name: The Blind Elephant
Distance from the finish line: About 2.5 miles
Why it’s awesome: Walk down an abandoned alley to find this prohibition-style speakeasy in the middle of Wilmington. The Blind Elephant is known for its bourbon-focused cocktails and on-tap mules (Moscow, Kentucky, Border).
Order this: Scan the chalkboard for a cocktail that strikes your fancy—they rotate every couple months.
Midwest
Race: Tri CLE Rock Roll Run, Cleveland
Bar name: Terrestial Brewing Company
Distance from the finish line: Less than .5 miles
Why it’s awesome: With two large patios, great views of Lake Erie and a bring-your-dog attitude, what’s not to love about this waterfront brewery? Terrestrial serves both award-winning house and guest craft beer.
Order this: Start with a Canopy Crusher IPA or Public Pilsner, two beers that are always on tap, then venture into the rotating brews.
Race: Ironman Des Moines
Bar name: Revival House
Distance from the finish line: Within steps
Why it’s awesome: Every corner of this tiki bar is filled with colorful, quirky details, from the bamboo walls to the tropical wallpaper to the lush plants. The whole place has a fun, festive vibe, down to the umbrella- and flower-topped cocktails.
Order this: The house-favorite Revival Punch, a concoction of Jamaican rum, Allspice Dram, demerara and lime. Heads up: The menu warns that this cocktail is strong and should be sipped and savored.
Race: Ironman Wisconsin
Bar name: The Great Dane
Distance from the finish line: Within steps
Why it’s awesome: More than 25 years ago, a couple college friends started Madison’s first brew pub, and it’s still going strong—now with multiple locations and many beer awards to their name. You’re in cheese country, so you might as well pair your drink with beer-battered curds and comfort food that “challenges the best Wisconsin grandma.”
Order this: You can’t go wrong with one of the flagship brews, but you should also consider one of the seasonal options—the Great Dane Oktoberfest recently won bronze at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
Race: Traverse City Triathlon
Bar name: Right Brain Brewery
Distance from the finish line: 13 miles, back into town from the Old Mission Peninsula
Why it’s awesome: This eclectic pub has more than 30 beers on tap and many are created using unconventional ingredients such as whole pig parts, asparagus and actual cherry pie. The brewers’ unique approach has paid off with gold medals in the Great American Beer Festival’s “experimental beer” category. The vibrant brewery is also a stop on the local Kayak, Bike & Brew tour if you need a recovery day activity.
Order this: Try one of the refreshing, kind-of-weird beers on tap like the Strawberry Fields (made with actual strawberries) or the Cool Hand Cuke (an ale make with basil and cucumber).
West
Race: Escape from Alcatraz, San Francisco
Bar name: Radhaus
Distance from the finish line: About .5 miles
Why it’s awesome: This sunny, expansive Bavarian-style beerhall in Fort Mason boasts Golden Gate Bridge views out its massive windows. The German-centric menu—featuring dishes like chicken schnitzel, pretzels and barbecue beer ribs—will fill you right up after your Alcatraz effort.
Order this: One of the nine different German beers on tap.
Race: Ironman 70.3 Arizona
Bar name: The Shop Beer Co.
Distance from the finish line: Less than .5 miles
Why it’s awesome: The Shop Beer Co.’s roomy back patio is the perfect setting to throw back a post-race beer, and the communal tables mean you might meet some fellow triathletes to swap stories with. The award-winning brewery clearly has fun with its craft given the number of limited releases, collaborations and special series available.
Order this:The Church Music, a juicy 6.7-percent IPA with hints of pineapple.
Race: Ironman 70.3 St. George
Bar name: Hive 435 Tap House
Distance from the finish line: Within steps
Why it’s awesome: There’s no shortage of options at this full bar—specialty cocktails, 30 different beers on tap, and wine—plus added fun if you’re up for darts or live music. The convenient downtown St. George location is close to the finish line.
Order this: Even if just for the novelty, get the Black Magic Margarita to see literal smoke emerging from the glass.
Race: Ironman World Championship, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
Bar name: Huggo’s On the Rocks
Distance from the finish line: Less than a mile
Why it’s awesome: It’s hard to beat drinks at this Big Island institution, with its an open-air, thatched-roof bar and impeccable sunset views. The casual waterfront lounge allows you to kick back and put your feet in the sand while overlooking the swim course you conquered hours earlier.
Order this: The signature Mai Tai, with its secret blend of tropical juices and light and dark rums.
Race: Santa Barbara Triathlon
Bar name: SB Biergarten
Distance from the finish line: About a mile
Why it’s awesome: This sprawling outdoor beer garden is the perfect spot to soak up the California sun and recover from your swim-bike-run effort with a sausage, burger or wood-fired pizza and a beverage (or three).
Order this: A six-beer sampler to taste the lagers, ales and even hard kombuchas that catch your eye.
Race: Boulder Peak Triathlon
Bar name: The Rayback
Distance from the finish line: Four miles
Why it’s awesome: This indoor-outdoor space is a combo food truck park, tap house and full bar, complete with cornhole and Jenga. It’s spacious enough to bring a whole crew and keep everything happy—there is a very full beer list, as well as wine, cocktails and spirits to choose from.
Order this: Start with one of Rayback’s classic cocktails, like the Mile High Mule.
Race: Ironman 70.3 Oceanside
Bar name: Bagby Brewing
Distance from the finish line:About a mile
Why it’s awesome: A few blocks from the palm-dotted boardwalk of this North County San Diego race sits quite a few awesome breweries. Bagby wins for its multiple outdoor spaces, including a large patio and a rooftop with ocean views.
Order this: A hoppy West Coast–style IPA—you are in San Diego, after all.
Race: XTERRA USA Championship (Beaver Creek, Avon, Colorado)
Bar name: Vin48
Distance from the finish line: Three miles
Why it’s awesome: This quaint spot in Avon features more than 40 wines by the glass along with a full bar. Pair the rustic mountain cuisine with your wine, which you can enjoy in the intimate dining room or secluded patio.
Order this: Taste a few different wines before deciding on a full glass or bottle—there are 3-ounce pours available.Section divider
International
Challenge Roth
Bar name: Die Bar im Löwenkeller
Distance from the finish line:Less than a mile
Why it’s awesome: In a town with many traditional Bavarian beer halls, this stylish gastropub stands out. You can order your cocktails or aperitif to enjoy inside the beautiful, vaulted cellar, or opt for a patio spot to people-watch on Roth’s open market square.
Order this: A gin and tonic, which is served on its own custom tray.
Race: Ironman Cozumel
Bar name: Agave Cocktail Bar
Distance from the finish line:Less than a mile
Why it’s awesome: You can easily find a frozen margarita in this town if that’s what you’re craving, but this craft cocktail bar offers a little more sophistication in downtown Cozumel. The vibe is hole-in-the-wall meets library, with stocked shelves of more mezcal than you ever knew existed.
Order this: Put your trust in the bartender to make you a tasty mezcal drink.
Ironman New Zealand
Bar name: The Eatery at Crafty Trout Brewery
Distance from the finish line: Less than .5 miles
Why it’s awesome: Fun fact: The beers and cider at this craft brewery are made using alpine volcanic water, and you can tour its fully automated brewing system (one of the world’s first). The interior of The Eatery looks like a mix between a hunting and ski lodge, with antler chandeliers, long wooden tables and a large fireplace.
Order this: Try Crafty’s Cider Champers, a combo of the crisp Granny Smith Apple Cider and Schnapps.
Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast
Bar name: Pier 33
Distance from the finish line: Just over a mile
Why it’s awesome: Sitting at the edge of the Mooloolaba Marina, this breezy bar and restaurant is everything you’d want to enjoy an afternoon on the Sunshine Coast. Grab a picnic table or lawn seat to sip on innovative house cocktails and fresh oysters with views of the bobbing boats.
Order this:There’s an entire portion of the menu dedicated to different gin and tonics. Try the Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin (dried orange, cracked pepper, light tonic) or the Poor Tom’s Strawberry Gin (raspberries, cardamom, Sicilian tonic).
Ironman 70.3 Italy
Bar name: Osteria Bartolini
Distance from the finish line: About 2.5 miles
Why it’s awesome: Cervia’s beach (known as Il Mare) is lined with bars and restaurants for post-race drinking and eating options. Situated right on the beach, this Michelin-recommended restaurant has two outdoor terraces overlooking the water and marina—a pretty dreamy setting for a celebratory drink.
Order this: A glass of white Italian wine to pair with the fresh fish dishes.