When triathletes stuck bars on the front of their bikes, cyclists laughed at us. When we created wetsuits with thinner neoprene in the shoulders, surfers mocked us. When we started running around in Speedos and compression socks… OK, well, everyone made fun of us then, too. But who’s laughing now?

Triathletes have always put the “early” in early adopters. Even when new innovations started in other sports, triathlon has been the place where they took off. We’re ready to build our own bikes and jury-rig our own hydration systems. And we’re ready to pick, choose, or steal the best (and craziest) designs when we need to—wherever they come from. It doesn’t matter how stupid you look if you get to the finish line first.

Before LeMond popularized aerobars in the Tour de France, triathletes were riding them first. Triathletes made—and broke—the minimalist, and later maximalist, shoe trends. We embraced heart rate training and power meters well before the average endurance athlete.

Many of our pioneering designs have actually come and gone and come back: visors, neon headbands, those massive face mask sunglasses all the pros seem to be into again now.