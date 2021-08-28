Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
People

Triathlon Twitter Stans Taylor Knibb, Forever

During and after the Collins Cup, triathlon Twitter morphed into a Taylor Knibb fan club, with everyone from age-groupers to pros taking note of the young athlete's dominance.

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Every time Taylor Knibb has raced in the past year, she’s pulled out a new surprise. First there was her stunning upset at the World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) race in Yokohama, where the 23-year-old came out of seemingly nowhere to clinch the final automatic qualifying spot on the U.S. Olympic triathlon team. Then came the Olympics, where Knibb placed a respectable 16th in the individual women’s race and earned a silver medal in the mixed relay. Seven days later, she took second place in her first-ever Ironman 70.3 race, then followed it up with second place at the WTCS Montreal and a win at the Edmonton Grand Final.

But the biggest surprise to date took place at this weekend’s Collins Cup, where Knibb beat four-time Ironman World Champion Daniela Ryf in head-to-head competition. Knibb didn’t just finish first, she won by more than 16 minutes. Oh, and she did it while riding a road bike with clip-on aerobars.

RELATED: Ask a Gear Guru: How Much Slower are Clip-On Aerobars?

Needless to say, people are taking notice—and starting to wonder what next month’s 70.3 World Championships on the hilly St. George course could look like with Knibb on the start list right now for that too. During and after the Collins Cup, triathlon Twitter morphed into a Taylor Knibb fan club. Here are some of our favorite #KnibbMania tweets from the day (though it should be noted: the timing was off, she didn’t actually bike just six minutes slower than Jan Frodeno, but still!):

What did that take? Check out Taylor Knibb’s winning swim and bike workouts.