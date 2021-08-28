Triathlon Twitter Stans Taylor Knibb, Forever

Every time Taylor Knibb has raced in the past year, she’s pulled out a new surprise. First there was her stunning upset at the World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) race in Yokohama, where the 23-year-old came out of seemingly nowhere to clinch the final automatic qualifying spot on the U.S. Olympic triathlon team. Then came the Olympics, where Knibb placed a respectable 16th in the individual women’s race and earned a silver medal in the mixed relay. Seven days later, she took second place in her first-ever Ironman 70.3 race, then followed it up with second place at the WTCS Montreal and a win at the Edmonton Grand Final.

But the biggest surprise to date took place at this weekend’s Collins Cup, where Knibb beat four-time Ironman World Champion Daniela Ryf in head-to-head competition. Knibb didn’t just finish first, she won by more than 16 minutes. Oh, and she did it while riding a road bike with clip-on aerobars.

RELATED: Ask a Gear Guru: How Much Slower are Clip-On Aerobars?

Needless to say, people are taking notice—and starting to wonder what next month’s 70.3 World Championships on the hilly St. George course could look like with Knibb on the start list right now for that too. During and after the Collins Cup, triathlon Twitter morphed into a Taylor Knibb fan club. Here are some of our favorite #KnibbMania tweets from the day (though it should be noted: the timing was off, she didn’t actually bike just six minutes slower than Jan Frodeno, but still!):

Impressive riding by Knibb. Disc on a roadie….old skool — Rob Dallimore (@Mr_Rob_Dobolina) August 28, 2021

Uh, got some bad news, Holly (and @TheCollinsCup women)…. with a 1:52.16 bike split, @taylorknibb managed just fine on her road bike#CollinsCup pic.twitter.com/3aIidOolY3 — Bob Babbitt (@Bob_Babbitt) August 28, 2021

Taylor Knibb has probably posted the day’s fastest women’s split on a road bike with clip-ons. Not a single person I spoke to this week thought that was possible – and there are one or two experts in Samorin. #CollinsCup — Tim Heming (@Timheming) August 28, 2021

Taylor Knibb on a road bike only rode 6.49 mins slower than Jan Frodeno… My mind is blown… Wow!!! #collinscup — Ailbhe Carroll (@ailbhedoodle) August 28, 2021

PAST MONTH FOR @TAYLORKNIBB

-OLYMPIC MIXED TEAM RELAY SILVER MEDAL 🥈

-2ND AT HER DEBUT 70.3 @IRONMANtri

-2ND AT WTS MONTREAL

-1ST AT EDMONTON

-1ST IN MATCH #1 IN @TheCollinsCup @THECOLLINSCUPTRI — Samantha Sloan (@SimonSaySam) August 28, 2021

She just beat the best in the world by 15 minutes…on a road bike. And she had no idea they weren’t right on her heels. #CollinsCup #TaylorKnibb — Sarah Otey (@sarah_otey) August 28, 2021

Finish times across the women’s race @TheCollinsCup 🥇 Taylor Knibb

🥈 @LucyAnneCharles

🥉 @EmmaPallant

#4 @Katr_Matthews

#5 @JackieTriGirl Going to be some interesting dynamics for the upcoming @IRONMANtri 70.3 World Champs in St. George on a very different course! — jordan blanco (@jordanblancoSF) August 28, 2021

@taylorknibb to get that result with her relative lack of experience was amazing. To do it on a road bike, on such a flat course? Mind-blowing! — Matt AP (@SwimLikeBrick) August 28, 2021

Every top woman in triathlon is frantically texting her bike sponsor begging them to not give Taylor Knibb a TT bike. Ha! @iamspecialized needs to get the speedy woman a real non-draft weapon asap! — Scott Wright (@sawpgh) August 28, 2021

Note to future self: Stop being surprised by anything @taylorknibb does. #CollinsCup — brad culp (@bbculp) August 28, 2021

Maybe now people will stop questioning and being surprised by @taylorknibb – have said for 4 years+ that she is the next @floraduffy – no surprise for those who follow @worldtriathlon closely. — Barry Siff (@bsiff) August 28, 2021

A few weeks ago I did not expect @taylorknibb

vs @LucyAnneCharles at the Olympics to be the most anticipated race of 2024. #CollinsCup — The Streak Podcast (@streakpodcast) August 28, 2021

Remind me to retire before Taylor Knibb decides to go long #CollinsCup #monsterbike — Lisa Norden (@lisanorden) August 28, 2021

What did that take? Check out Taylor Knibb’s winning swim and bike workouts.