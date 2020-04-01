TriathleteLive: Three-Time Ironman World Champ Mirinda Carfrae Joins Us From Boulder

Three-time Ironman world champion Mirinda Carfrae joins us from her home in Boulder to chat about how she’s adjusting her day-to-day training and long-term racing expectations through this pandemic. Watch the complete chat below and check out our complete series of Triathlete Live videos.

Triathlete Live with Mirinda Carfrae! Join us for Triathlete Live with three-time world champ Mirinda Carfrae! Posted by Triathlete Magazine on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

4 minutes in

Mirinda Carfrae shares how she’s coping with races being cancelled and adjusting her year.

9 minute in

She shares how she’s adjusted her training schedule with the knowledge that there won’t be any racing anytime soon. She has a Master Spa that’s helped her get some swimming in, and she’s enjoyed some gravel rides and mountain biking. Her coach Julie Dibens has her athletes taking it a little easier to keep immune systems strong.

11 minutes in

“How can I feel confident and prepared for my Ironman if all of my lead-up races are getting cancelled?”

14 minutes in

“What’s your advice for someone who’s training for an Ironman?”

15 minutes in

Carfrae talks about her decision to start working with her longtime friend Julie Dibens. “The most important thing when it comes to coaching relationships is the relationship itself.”

18 minutes in

“What’s the hardest these days: keeping well with mental health or staying in shape?”

20 minutes in

“From a fellow mum, what was it like to get back to your full training volume postpartum?”

22 minutes in

Mirinda Carfrae shares who her daughter thinks is faster: Her, or dad Tim O’Donnell—who is also a professional triathlete.

24 minutes in

“What is your favorite current bike session?”

26 minutes in

“Do you run an entire marathon in your training leading up to an Ironman?”

27 minutes in

“How fast do you think could run a standalone marathon?”

28 minutes in

She shares how it felt to cross the finish line for the Kona win.

29 minutes in

“What are your guilty pleasures after you win a big race?”

31 minutes in

“What are you looking forward to returning to normal after this lockdown?”

36 minutes in

“What are some key tips for dating another triathlete?”

38 minutes in

“Will you still be planning to do Ironman St. George now that’s been moved to September?”

40 minutes in

She shares what pro triathletes know at this point about qualifying for the 2020 Ironman World Championship.

42 minutes in

She talks about her overall nutrition throughout the year and leading into big races.

44 minutes in

“What’s some advice for tackling an Ironman after DNF’ing the first time?”

46 minutes in

She talks about her favorite Ironman World Championship victory.

49 minutes in

“What’s the funniest thing that’s happened to you in a race?”

50 minutes in

She talks about the risks of injury as a professional athlete.

53 minutes in

She shares favorite race distance to compete in–It might surprise you!

54 minutes in

“What are your tips for keeping swim strength up without access to a pool?”

56 minutes in

“What’s your go-to focus when things get hard in a race?”