TriathleteLive: Cam Wurf on Fatherhood, Being Humbled by Ironman, and Why Doping Isn’t As Prevalent

Ironman champion and pro cyclist Cameron Wurf joins us from his current base in Andorra, Spain to talk about how he’s managed training through the pandemic, life as a new dad, what he’s learned in transitioning from rowing to cycling to triathlon, and why he thinks doping isn’t as big of a problem as it used to be. Watch the complete Triathlete Live below and check out our full series here.

Triathlete Live with Cameron Wurf Join us for Triathlete Live with Cameron Wurf, Ironman champ, and pro cyclist. Wurf is well known for his biking prowess as well as his smack-talking, so fire us your questions live on air — it's bound to be a fun show! Posted by Triathlete Magazine on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

1:00 Cam opens the show by telling us about his experience through the pandemic from his base in Andorra, Spain. He’s had a unique experience in the small Spanish town and says he’s the fittest he’s ever been.

6:50 Cam talks about becoming a father. His son was born five weeks ago in Andorra.

8:20 Cam talks about how he went from an Olympic rower to a pro cyclist.

13:00 “Do you have any tips on what you’ve learned as a professional in triathlon? Is there anything you wished you had known back then?”

15:41 Cam talks about his first experience with racing Ironman and how humbling it was.

18:40 Cam talks about what inspired him to get into triathlon and shares some of the best stories from his early days in the sport.

26:20 “What would you do if you feel de-motivated after a couple of hard training days?”

30:26 “How much of a challenge will it be to peak in both February and October for Kona next year?”

33:10 Cam has been talking about racing as both a pro cyclist and a pro triathlete. He talks about how he’s going to manage that schedule with the rescheduled events.

38:25 “If you had to pick three athletes to form a pack with you in Kona, who would they be?”

39:07 “Is it possible to win Kona in both February and October? And if so, how would you celebrate?”

40:22 “What are your thoughts on the recent Lance Armstrong documentary?”

44:30 Cam talks about his experience in cycling coming into the sport after so many scandalous years.

46:40 “Do you think doping is also a problem in triathlon?”

50:11 “How do you get along with some of the top pros in the sport?”

52:39 “What is your advice for someone starting out in triathlon?”

55:15 Cam talks about his experience of training with Nike’s Breaking2 group.



57:50 “What is the best thing you have done to help your swimming?”