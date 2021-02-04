Triathlete Live: Paula Findlay Talks Staying Healthy, Triathlon Life, and The Future

Recently-crowned PTO champion Paula Findlay joined us from her current base in Tucson, Arizona to talk all things triathlon. Watch the complete Triathlete Live above and check out our full series here.

5 minutes in: Paula talks about her off-season and what her upcoming race plans are.

8 minutes in: Paula talks about her history with injury and what it’s like to be racing injury-free.

9 minutes in: “What’s your advice for someone who wants to improve on the bike?”

12 minutes in: “What kind of indoor workouts do you do?”

13 minutes in: Paula talks about returning to Canada from her race at Challenge Daytona back in December.

14 minutes in: “How often do you do V02 Max intervals?”

16 minutes in: Paula talks about her coach, Paulo Sousa, and the dynamics of her training.

18 minutes in: “Are you going to try to tackle another QOM (Queen of Mountain)?”

19 minutes in: Paula talks about her new bike sponsor, Specialized.

21 minutes in: Paula talks about the YouTube channel that she and boyfriend Eric Lagerstrom put videos on each week.

23 minutes in: “What’s it like to have Eric constantly filming you?”

24 minutes in: Paula talks about the merchandise for That Triathlon Life.

26 minutes in: “What does Paula edit out of videos?”

27 minutes in: Paula talks about her long-term goals and what life after her triathlon career will look like.

28 minutes in: Paula talks about some of the things that she took out of 2020.

29 minutes in: “Who do you like racing against?”

30 minutes in: “What are your favorite workouts?”

31 minutes in: “Do you usually swim alone or with a group?”

33 minutes in: “Eric has joked about your high bike cadence in videos. What is your normal bike cadence and does that vary in a race?”

34 minutes in: “What are your nutrition tips for a newcomer to the sport?”

36 minutes in: “Do you eat more real food or sports nutrition?”

37 minutes in: “What’s your favorite recovery food?”

38 minutes in: Paula shares her nutrition tips for the 70.3 distance.

40 minutes in: “What is your strength training regime?”

41 minutes in: Paula talks about how she got into the sport of triathlon.

44 minutes in: Paula talks about the difference in how she trains after moving from ITU to 70.3

45 minutes in: Paula talks about if she plans to do an Ironman in the future.

46 minutes in: “How do you recover and what are your favorite recovery tools?”

48 minutes in: “I’m totally new to the sport! How do I start training for the swim?”

51 minutes in: Paula answers our final questions, rapid-fire style.