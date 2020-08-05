Triathlete Live: Lucy Charles-Barclay on Quarantine, Puppies, and Olympic Goals

Ironman champion and three-time Kona runner-up athlete Lucy Charles-Barclay joins us from her home in London to talk about how she’s maintained training through the pandemic, what future goals she has in racing, and how she stays motivated in training. Watch the complete Triathlete Live above and check out our full series here.

1:30 Lucy talks about her path to becoming a professional athlete.

3:33 “What’s it like having your husband coach you?”

4:30 “What’s your advice for those starting out?”

6:20 “Do you go out to destroy everyone in the water or does it happen naturally?”

7:35 Lucy talks about her go-to swim sessions and shares some of her personal bests in the water. (Spoiler alert: she’s fast!)

9:20 “What’s it like to be in front all day? Do you worry about the people coming from behind?”

10:30 Lucy talks about her FTP numbers and shares that she lived in a gym during the lockdown period in the U.K.!

11:47 “Why do you do so many rides indoors?”

12:53 “What is your favorite trainer session?”

13:46 “What is your hardest run workout?”

15:15 “Does it feel weird to not be prepping for Kona right now?”

16:33 Lucy talks about why she usually preps for Kona in Lanzarote.

17:52 “What do you need to do differently to win in Kona? What are your takeaways from last year’s race?”

19:00 Lucy talks about how she got her puppy, Lola.

22:39 “What is your must-have gadget when you’re training?”

23:39 “Will you be at Challenge Daytona in December?”

24:10 “How have you coped with no races on the calendar?”

25:00 Lucy talks about the rumor that she would be going after a spot on the British open-water swim team.

26:08 “Do you have any tips for recovery and rest?”

27:20 Another look at Lucy’s puppy! (You can’t get enough of puppies!)

27:59 “What’s your favorite go-to post-workout snack?”

30:00 “What do you do to take your mind off of training?”

31:30 “What is your meal plan like? Do you believe in higher fats/carbs?”

32:30 “Do you have days where you don’t want to train? How do you stay motivated”

33:00 Lucy talks about athletes she coaches and her new racing team, which will debut at Challenge Roth next year.

35:23 “What’s your advice on getting swim fitness back after not being in the pool for so long?”

36:40 Lucy talks about her history with injury and her best advice for staying healthy.

38:10 Lucy talks about having to fight to get her pro license after winning her age group at 70.3 Worlds and Kona.

40:00 Lucy talks about her mindset through tough training and racing moments.

41:29 “What is your go-to recovery workout?”

42:23 “What’s your advice for someone who is stagnant and can’t seem to get faster?”

43:25 Lucy talks about why she loves racing at Ironman South Africa.

44:16 “What would you want to do after pro racing?”

45:00 “Have you ever considered competing in an extreme iron-distance race?”

45:45 “Do you think training in the tough London winters makes you tougher for racing?”

46:25 “What has the virtual racing experience been like for you?”

47:45 “Which style of workout helps you keep your confidence up?”

48:45 “Have you ever met Charles Barkley?”

49:45 “Outside of Kona, do you think there’s a lack of competition in Ironman racing?”

51:00 “How do you decide which races you’re going to do in a year?”

53:10 “What’s the most embarrassing mistake you’ve made in a race?”

53:48 “Which race do you look back on most fondly?”

54:34 “How do you cope with illness?”

55:21 “Will you ever attempt something totally different?”