Triathlete Hour: We’ve Been Approaching Mental Health In Tri All Wrong

This week’s episode is one I think will hit home for a lot of triathletes. We’re talking to mental health researcher and ultrarunner and triathlete herself, Jill Colangelo.

Jill started studying the link between mental health and endurance sports after she found herself overtrained, with no answers for what drives a regular athlete to train themselves to that point. What she found may sound familiar to many of you.

And now, more recently, she’s been talking to other triathletes who have been diagnosed with ADHD or autism, and the overlapping symptoms of both, and trying to understand why there is so much overlap with triathlon and what triathlon can do to be more welcoming to neurodiverse athletes.

It's a fascinating episode, with lots of good information. But first Sid & I preview the PTO's Canada Open this week and take bets on who will make it with all of their equipment intact. (One quick note: After we recorded it was announced that Olympic gold medalist Alistair Brownlee would be joining the start list.)

Read some of Jill’s articles here:

Jill Colangelo is a writer and researcher of mental health and ultra endurance sport. She has a BA and ALM in psychology and is a former triathlete and ultramarathoner.

