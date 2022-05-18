Become a Member

Triathlete Hour Podcast: What Will It Take to Revolutionize Pro Triathlon?

Sam Renouf, the CEO of the Pro Triathletes Organization, on what they have planned.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

On this week’s Triathlete Hour, we’re talking to Sam Renouf, the CEO of the Pro Triathletes Organization. One big note: We had some tech difficulties while recording, between internet connectivity and traveling; we still managed to put together a great episode, but there is some volume differences between Sam and our host, Kelly. Please stick with us, it’ll be worth it!

Sam tells us how he got started in tri, why he took the CEO job, and what the PTO is doing to try and change the sport. And first, Laura Siddall is back from her 7th place finish at the Ironman World Championship for Sid Talks. We get the inside scoop from St George: Did her glass bowl make it home? And then we chat about the PTO’s new Pro-Am format and look forward at the two big mid-distance regional championships this weekend.

RELATED: PTO Tour Announces Two Majors, a Pro-Am, and Age-Group Races for 2022

Outside+ members can also watch the replay of the PTO Pro-Am here.

