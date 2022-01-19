Triathlete Hour Podcast: USAT CEO Rocky Harris Just Loves Triathlon

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

After a long holiday break, we’re back with the Triathlete Hour—and we have a great first show of 2022 for you.

Rocky Harris, the CEO of USA Triathlon, is talking with us about how he got into the sport after he caught a bug—an actual bug not a metaphorical bug—on vacation. And why he left ASU to take the USAT job because of the potential he saw and what he thought could improve in the triathlon community he loved.

He also tells us USAT is working on this year, what he sees as the sport’s biggest challenges, and what he’s looking forward to.

But first, Laura Siddall & I are back too with what we’re looking forward to in 2022 and what we think you should be excited about.

And stay tuned: Our special pop-up podcast, The Cooldown with Stef & Phil, will finish up its eight episode run too!