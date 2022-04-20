Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Limitless Learning

Explore our new expert-led online courses

Get Started

People

Triathlete Hour Podcast: Triathlon Taren Finds a Healthy Version of Himself

Opening up about mental burnout and struggles.

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This week we’re talking to Taren Gesell, better known as “Triathlon Taren,” about how he got into the sport, how he got started making some of the most popular triathlon Youtube videos out there, and what he’s learned along the way.

We spend a good amount of time also talking about the struggles he went through with overtraining and burnout the last few years, why he’s moved away from triathlon, and what is a healthy lifestyle and a healthy version of training. That might mean different things for different people…

READ: Triathloning with Taren columns

promo logo