Triathlete Hour Podcast: Triathlon Taren Finds a Healthy Version of Himself

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This week we’re talking to Taren Gesell, better known as “Triathlon Taren,” about how he got into the sport, how he got started making some of the most popular triathlon Youtube videos out there, and what he’s learned along the way.

We spend a good amount of time also talking about the struggles he went through with overtraining and burnout the last few years, why he’s moved away from triathlon, and what is a healthy lifestyle and a healthy version of training. That might mean different things for different people…

READ: Triathloning with Taren columns