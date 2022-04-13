Triathlete Hour Podcast: The Queen of Carbon on the Evolution of Tri

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week we’re talking to the one and only Anne Hed — yes, of Hed Wheels. Anne talks to us about how when she started out racing triathlon, this guy at the bike shop gave her $100 for the Ironman Hawaii race entry. That guy was Steve Hed.

She eventually won a car at a race and used it to fund the start of their company. A lot has changed since then.

Anne had to take over the business after Steve died unexpectedly in 2014. She’s evolved, and she’s seen the sport evolve since those early days. How has it changed?

(Photo: Courtesy of Anne Hed)

And before we talk to Anne, Laura Siddall is back for Sid Talks from her St. George training camp. We get into the gossip about STG, how there’s a new crop of stars to watch out for, and what we think could happen.

